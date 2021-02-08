Zelina Vega’s 90 Day Non-Compete Clause Coming to an End Soon

Former WWE star Thea Trinidad (fka Zelina Vega) will be free to sign with another promotion (if she chooses) later this week as her 90-day non-compete clause is coming to an end.

Fightful Select reports that there has been no signs that Trinidad will be picked up right away, however it is noted that many times moves are not made by companies until the talent becomes officially available.

Trinidad was released by WWE back in 2020 for violating their third-party restrictions, a major story that even caught the attention of SAG-AFTRA, who supported Trinidad after she publicly spoke about unionizing pro-wrestling. Her husband, former NXT champion Aleister Black, has been absent from weekly WWE programming since this happened.