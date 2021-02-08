WWE said to be discussing use of fan cut outs for WrestleMania 37

WWE is reportedly open to using the fan cutouts that were used at Raymond James Stadium for the NFL’s Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

It was reported on Sunday that WWE officials had been against the idea of filling empty WrestleMania 37 seats with fan cutouts that the NFL was using. Now WWE officials are reportedly open to using the cutouts for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE officials “will 100% discuss” the use of the cutouts for WrestleMania 37. A source reportedly said that it’s “beyond dumb to not” discuss the use of the cutouts because Raymond James Stadium “looked wonderful for what it was” last night at the big game.

The NFL reportedly sold the cutouts used at Super Bowl LV for $100 each.

It’s been reported that WWE will have some real fans at Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37, but there obviously will not be 100% capacity. WWE is expected to announce full details on WrestleMania tickets shortly.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Stay tuned for updates.