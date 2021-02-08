WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature more build on The Road to WrestleMania 37.

WWE has announced one match for tonight’s RAW and that’s Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a non-title bout.

In other news on the WWE Champion, WWE is teasing that McIntyre will issue a response to last week’s Brogue Kick by Sheamus on tonight’s show. It’s believed that WWE will announce an upcoming title match between the former best friends.

There will also be a face-off between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans on tonight’s show. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be at Lacey’s side.

