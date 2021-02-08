Triple H sends Tampa Bay Buccaneers custom made WWE replica title

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl LV yesterday in their own home at Raymond James Stadium, are receiving a custom WWE title belt replica with their logo to celebrate the victory.

Triple H quickly sent his congrats to the team and Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for their win, along with a photo of the customized Buccaneers WWE title replica.

“Congratulations to @TomBrady and the @Buccaneers on an incredible performance in the #SuperBowl. From the #WWEThunderDome to @RJStadium, enjoy this @WWE custom title … @RobGronkowski will know what to do with it,” Triple H tweeted.

Gronkowski signed a WWE deal last year but eventually left quickly to resume his NFL career with Tampa Bay, but not before he hosted WrestleMania 36 and even winning the 24/7 title on the show.

The NFL hosted the Super Bowl with nearly 25,000 fans in attendance and thousands of other cut-out boards in the stands.












