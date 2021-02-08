Rapper Bow Wow wants to step inside a WWE ring

Rapper Bow Wow has written in a post on Twitter that after he drops his last album, he will focus on television and film…and joining WWE!

“It’s been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE,” the 33-year-old whose real name is Shad Moss said. Noting that it might sound crazy, Bow Wow added that he would like to team up with Rey Mysterio and take on whoever is holding the Tag Team titles!

Bow Wow would certainly not be the first – or the last – artist to express his wish to step inside a WWE ring. WWE is currently working with Bad Bunny for a possible match at WrestleMania.

Bow Wow was discovered by Snoop Dogg, who himself is a WWE Hall of Famer and cousin of Smackdown Women’s champion Sasha Banks.