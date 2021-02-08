Nia Jax tweet-jokes about injuries

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax is receiving some attention on Twitter this afternoon after apparently joking about causing injuries once again.

Lince Dorado responded to a clip of a bad bump he recently took on WWE NXT during a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match, writing, “I’m good”

Jax responded, “I moved the table so it could injure you [smiling face with horns emoji x 4]”

Jax then posted a “Gosh Darnit” GIF after Dorado wrote, “Jokes on you @NiaJaxWWE, I got 9 lives! Meow!”

One fan responded to Jax’s tweet on moving the table and wrote, “i KNEW that was you”

Jax replied, “You know me too well”

Jax also re-tweeted a fan who wrote, “Every injury in WWE is Nia`s Fault…..#sarcasm #shesnotlikemostgirls”

Jax has picked up some heat from fans and reportedly co-workers over the years due to bad bumps during matches. These tweets come after she also joked about a botched spot during a RAW match back in December.

You can see Jax’s latest tweets and the re-tweet below:

I moved the table so it could injure you 😈😈😈😈 https://t.co/Y7kO4admQy — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 8, 2021