LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of “The Natural” Butch Reed, who passed away last Friday at the age of 66. We go to the standard intro video.

– We get a video package on the friendship between Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and last week’s attack by Sheamus. We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– Adam Pearce is in the ring. He welcomes us and then welcomes Shane McMahon back to RAW. The music hits and out comes Shane to a pop.

Shane says it’s good to be back on RAW and his favorite time of the year, The Road to WrestleMania 34. Shane is here to make a blockbuster announcement about Elimination Chamber. Adam announces that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Title inside the Chamber. Shane says 6 Superstars will enter the Chamber and the winner will be the new WWE Champion. Pearce says Drew’s opponents will all be former WWE Champions – Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Sheamus.

Shane gives Pearce praise for the job he’s been doing, and then makes his exit. Shane heads up the ramp as AJ’s music hits and out he comes with Omos. AJ and Shane exchange nods on the stage but AJ isn’t happy. Omos also stares Shane down. AJ asks Pearce for a second of his time before he leaves. AJ agrees that Adam is doing an amazing job. AJ mentions how his chances of winning the WWE Title are phenomenal. He also says he’s always thought of Adam as a dumbass. He goes on and says he will give everyone a Chamber preview tonight on RAW. The music hits and out comes Jeff Hardy.

AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy

AJ Styles and Omos wait in the ring as Jeff Hardy comes out to pyro. Hardy poses in the corner as more pyro goes off. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype the Elimination Chamber match. Drew McIntyre approaches Shane McMahon backstage and would’ve appreciated a heads up about the match, but wanted Sheamus in a match. Shane gives Drew some props and wishes him good luck. Shane hops in his limo and drives off. We go back to the ring and Hardy takes control of Hardy to start off.

They break as the referee gives warning. They lock up again and Hardy takes AJ down in a headlock as Omos looks on. Hardy ends up sending AJ down and showing off some, taunting him. AJ ends up turning it around in the corner as the referee backs him off. AJ works Hardy around but Hardy takes him down for a quick pin attempt. Tom says WWE Hall of Famer Edge is expected to give a WrestleMania 37 update later tonight.

AJ with a shoulder thrust in the corner, and another after whipping him into the opposite corner. Hardy with a big back-drop and a splash to cover for 2. Hardy takes AJ from corner to corner to corner now. Hardy drops AJ for another pin attempt. Hardy drops AJ face-first after catching a kick. Hardy takes it back to the corner and works AJ over as the referee counts. AJ runs face-first into the middle turnbuckle as Hardy moves, but Hardy goes down on his knee and it gives out. Hardy rolls to the floor and sells the knee injury as the referee counts.

AJ runs around the ring and takes Hardy’s leg back out with a chop block in front of the announce table. Fans boo. AJ breaks the count and goes back out, working on the knee some more. AJ launches Hardy’s leg into the ring post and he goes back down on the floor. AJ rolls back into the ring to stand tall as fans boo him. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ has Hardy down in the middle of the ring, working on the knee. AJ ends up rolling Hardy down into the Calf Crusher. Hardy breaks it by getting to the bottom rope. Damian Priest with Bad Bunny vs. Angel Garza is announced for later tonight.

Hardy fights AJ off but the leg goes out and he goes back down. Hardy sends AJ to the apron as he charges. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Hardy hits the top rope and AJ goes down. Hardy with a jawbreaker now, then the inverted Atomic Drop. Hardy with the leg drop, the low dropkick and the splash for a close 2 count. AJ catches a kick for the Twist of Fate but Hardy kicks him into the corner. Hardy drives AJ into the mat for a close 2 count as the leg continues to give him problems.

Hardy picks AJ up but he kicks the leg out. Hardy blocks the Styles Clash and nails a Twist of Fate for a pop. Hardy crawls to the corner and hits a Swanton Bomb but AJ moves. AJ goes for the Calf Crusher and locks it in, pulling back as Hardy looks for the ropes. Hardy taps out for the finish.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as his music hits. Omos joins him in the ring as the announcers hype the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Title.

– Still to come, Riddle vs. Keith Lee. We see how WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley retained over Riddle last week by DQ. Lee is backstage warming up now. Riddle approaches him and asks what’s up. Riddle is sporting a black eye and admits Lashley got the better of him last week. Riddle says laughter is the best medicine so he got toasty at home last week, watched all of the Air Buds movies, and how he’s feeling like a million bucks. Lee wonders if Lashley knocked some screws loose and asks Riddle if he really wants to keep pursuing the United States Title. Riddle just wants to win the title and insists he will win eventually. Lee says maybe it’s time someone new tries for the title, like himself. He has what it takes to beat Lashley, and to beat Riddle tonight. They have some friendly words and Riddle says to let the better man win. Riddle walks off.

The New Day vs. RETRIBUTION

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, making his in-ring return from a recent jaw injury. They hit the corners to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus stops Adam Pearce in the back. Sheamus is furious about not getting a singles WWE Title match and having to compete in the Elimination Chamber. Adam says they were just trying to get the biggest main event for the pay-per-view. Sheamus rages on and promises to unleash brutality on every WWE Superstar in the Chamber match, and says Pearce will be responsible. Sheamus walks off. We go back to the ring and The New Day is wrapping up their entrance. Out next comes RETRIBUTION – Slapjack and T-BAR with Mustafa Ali and Mace.

Ali joins the announcers for commentary and Mace stands guard. Woods starts off with Slapjack and takes control. Woods drops Slapjack with a shoulder for a 2 count, then immediately grounds him again. Slapjack turns it around but Woods tags in Kofi, who flies in at Slapjack and saves Woods. Kofi with a 2 count. Kofi chops Slapjack but gets dropped with a back elbow. T-BAR tags in and levels Kofi with a shoulder. T-BAR tries to knock Woods off the apron but he avoids it. Kofi attacks but T-BAR grabs him. Kofi fights free and goes for a crossbody but T-BAR catches him in mid-air. Kofi fights out and they go at it. T-BAR catches Kofi in mid-air again but Kofi slides out again. T-BAR blocks a pin attempt and grabs him by the throat, slamming him to the mat for boos. Ali orders T-BAR to hurt Kofi.

Kofi sends T-BAR over the top rope to the floor. Slapjack comes in but he also get sent to the floor. Woods comes in to assist as Kofi leaps over the top rope, taking down both opponents on the floor. The New Day celebrates as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods is fighting T-BAR off. T-BAR unloads in the corner with elbows to drop Woods. T-BAR walks on Woods while tagging in Slapjack, who keeps Woods down. Lana vs. Nia Jax in a Tables Match is announced for tonight.

Slapjack with more offense to drop Woods, then a submission as Kofi tries to rally for Woods. Woods breaks free with a jawbreaker. Slapjack tries to stop Woods from tagging. T-BAR runs in and drops Kofi off the apron with a big boot. T-BAR then levels Woods with a clothesline for a 2 count. T-BAR keeps control and tags in Slapjack for a double team chokeslam – back suplex combo. Woods kicks out at 2. Woods reaches for a tag but Kofi is still down on the floor. Woods counters Slapjack and rolls him for 2. Woods tags in Kofi now and he unloads on Slapjack for a pop.

Kofi dropkicks Slapjack and knocks T-BAR off the apron. Kofi keeps unloading on Slapjack and hits the New Day Boom Drop. Kofi taunts Ali now, then drops T-BAR off the apron with Trouble In Paradise. Slapjack tries to take advantage but Kofi decks him and in comes Woods. Kofi tags back in and nails the double team Day Break finisher for the pin to win while staring down Ali.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, RETRIBUTION storms the ring but The New Day heads to the ramp to celebrate and taunt their opponents. Ali yells at T-BAR and Slapjack.

– We get a look back at Bianca Belair’s Royal Rumble win and how her parents celebrated. Belair will be here on tonight’s RAW.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. He walks down the ramp until the music hits and out next comes Lacey Evans to boos. They head to the ring together as we go back to commercial.

