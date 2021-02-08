Lee Johnson
Real Name:
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 180 lbs.
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Gary, Indiana
Pro Debut: 2017
Trained By: WWA4 Academy & Nightmare Academy
Finishing Move: One Shot
Biography
– Lee is nicknamed Big Shotty.
– January 1, 2018, The Culture (Lee & Liam Gray) retained the recently won WWA4 Tag Team Titles against Kicks N Flips (King Garuda & Takuri).
– March 3rd, Lee & James Bandy lost to Snooty Foxx & Dirty Daddy at CWF Mid-Atlantic Rising Generation League Things Done Changed.
– April 7th, Lee lost to Sage Philips at IWA Mid-South Spring Fling.
– June 8th, Lee defeated James Brandy at FSPW Supremacy ’18.
– July 27th, Lee competed in a 3-Way at the FSPW Superfan Birthday Bash.
– November 17th, Team WWA4 (Lee, Ashton Starr & James Bandy) lost to Team Iron Elbows (Brett Ison, Kevin Ku & Curt Stallion) in the first round of the Scenic City Trios Tournament ’18.
– March 22, 2019, The New Era (Lee & David Ali) lost a handicap match to Sunny Daze at SHW The Summit.
– July 12th, Lee lost to Ashton Starr at SHW Summer Heat.
– August 9th, Lee competed in the SHW Rumble Jack.
– October 6th, Lee lost to Cody Vance at SUP You’re Next.
– November 22nd, Trigger Warning (Lee & Alan Angels) defeated BTB (Brandon Bullock & Rowe Bullock) for the GPW Tag Team Titles.
– December 21st, Lee won a 6-Way Scramble at SUP Nice Night for a Neck Injury.
– January 17, 2020, Trigger Warning retained the GPW Tag Team Titles against Mr. Showtime & Brandon Bullock.
– April 1st, Lee lost to QT Marshall on AEW Dark.
– April 8th, Lee lost to Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite.
– April 22nd, Lee & Musa lost to Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) on AEW Dark.
– May 6th, Lee & Musa lost to Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) on AEW Dark.
– May 13th, Lee & Musa lost to Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian on AEW Dark.
– May 20th, Lee lost to Colt Cabana on AEW Dark.
– May 27th, Lee lost to Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite.
– May 28th, Lee lost to 5 on AEW Dark.
– June 10th, Lee lost to Shawn Spears on AEW Dark.
– June 11th, Lee lost to Scorpio Sky on AEW Dark.
– July 30th, Lee lost to Rey Fenix on AEW Dark.
– August 12th, Lee lost to Ricky Starks on AEW Dark.
– September 5th, Lee lost to Eddie Kingston on AEW Dark.
– September 10th, Lee lost to Ben Carter on AEW Dark.
– September 25th, Lee & Anthony Bowens lost to Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) on AEW Dark.
– October 7th, Lee & Cezar Bononi lost to The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) on AEW Dark.
– October 14th, Lee & Sean Maluta lost to Miro & Kip Sabian on AEW Dark.
– October 21st, Lee lost to Matt Sydal on AEW Dark.
– October 22nd, Lee lost to Sammy Guevara on AEW Dark.
– November 4th, Lee lost to Chuck Taylor on AEW Dark.
– November 18th, Lee & Aaron Solow lost to The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) on AEW Dark.
– November 19th, Lee lost to Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite.
– December 2nd, Hobbs competed in the AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.
– December 16th, Lee lost to Stu Grayson on AEW Dark.
– December 30th, Lee & Shawn Dean lost to The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) on AEW Dark.
– January 6, 2021, Lee & Aaron Solow lost to the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) on AEW Dark.
– January 7th, Lee & Aaron Solow lost to Private Party on AEW Dark.
– January 20th, Lee & Aaron Solow lost to Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) on AEW Dark.