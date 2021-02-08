Lee Johnson

Real Name:

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Gary, Indiana

Pro Debut: 2017

Trained By: WWA4 Academy & Nightmare Academy

Finishing Move: One Shot

Biography

– Lee is nicknamed Big Shotty.

– January 1, 2018, The Culture (Lee & Liam Gray) retained the recently won WWA4 Tag Team Titles against Kicks N Flips (King Garuda & Takuri).

– March 3rd, Lee & James Bandy lost to Snooty Foxx & Dirty Daddy at CWF Mid-Atlantic Rising Generation League Things Done Changed.

– April 7th, Lee lost to Sage Philips at IWA Mid-South Spring Fling.

– June 8th, Lee defeated James Brandy at FSPW Supremacy ’18.

– July 27th, Lee competed in a 3-Way at the FSPW Superfan Birthday Bash.

– November 17th, Team WWA4 (Lee, Ashton Starr & James Bandy) lost to Team Iron Elbows (Brett Ison, Kevin Ku & Curt Stallion) in the first round of the Scenic City Trios Tournament ’18.

– March 22, 2019, The New Era (Lee & David Ali) lost a handicap match to Sunny Daze at SHW The Summit.

– July 12th, Lee lost to Ashton Starr at SHW Summer Heat.

– August 9th, Lee competed in the SHW Rumble Jack.

– October 6th, Lee lost to Cody Vance at SUP You’re Next.

– November 22nd, Trigger Warning (Lee & Alan Angels) defeated BTB (Brandon Bullock & Rowe Bullock) for the GPW Tag Team Titles.

– December 21st, Lee won a 6-Way Scramble at SUP Nice Night for a Neck Injury.

– January 17, 2020, Trigger Warning retained the GPW Tag Team Titles against Mr. Showtime & Brandon Bullock.

– April 1st, Lee lost to QT Marshall on AEW Dark.

– April 8th, Lee lost to Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite.

– April 22nd, Lee & Musa lost to Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) on AEW Dark.

– May 6th, Lee & Musa lost to Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) on AEW Dark.

– May 13th, Lee & Musa lost to Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian on AEW Dark.

– May 20th, Lee lost to Colt Cabana on AEW Dark.

– May 27th, Lee lost to Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite.

– May 28th, Lee lost to 5 on AEW Dark.

– June 10th, Lee lost to Shawn Spears on AEW Dark.

– June 11th, Lee lost to Scorpio Sky on AEW Dark.

– July 30th, Lee lost to Rey Fenix on AEW Dark.

– August 12th, Lee lost to Ricky Starks on AEW Dark.

– September 5th, Lee lost to Eddie Kingston on AEW Dark.

– September 10th, Lee lost to Ben Carter on AEW Dark.

– September 25th, Lee & Anthony Bowens lost to Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) on AEW Dark.

– October 7th, Lee & Cezar Bononi lost to The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) on AEW Dark.

– October 14th, Lee & Sean Maluta lost to Miro & Kip Sabian on AEW Dark.

– October 21st, Lee lost to Matt Sydal on AEW Dark.

– October 22nd, Lee lost to Sammy Guevara on AEW Dark.

– November 4th, Lee lost to Chuck Taylor on AEW Dark.

– November 18th, Lee & Aaron Solow lost to The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) on AEW Dark.

– November 19th, Lee lost to Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite.

– December 2nd, Hobbs competed in the AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

– December 16th, Lee lost to Stu Grayson on AEW Dark.

– December 30th, Lee & Shawn Dean lost to The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) on AEW Dark.

– January 6, 2021, Lee & Aaron Solow lost to the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) on AEW Dark.

– January 7th, Lee & Aaron Solow lost to Private Party on AEW Dark.

– January 20th, Lee & Aaron Solow lost to Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) on AEW Dark.