John Cena and Batista in three Super Bowl LV commercials

16-time champion John Cena appeared in two Super Bowl commercials last night, one for Mountain Dew and one for the F9: The Fast Saga movie.

The Mountain Dew commercial also had the marketing machine of WWE behind it as several WWE Superstars tweeted about it as they were also involved in Dew’s new campaign. In the commercial, Cena aks fans to count how many number of Major Melon Mountain Dew bottles are in the spot for a chance to win $1 million.

And for F9, Cena joined the cast in the latest movie where he plays the brother of Vin Diesel in the mega popular movie franchise. The movie is set to be released in theaters across the United States on May 28, 2021, barring any unforeseen pandemic circumstances.

Meanwhile, another WWE star, Batista, was also in a Super Bowl commercial for Rocket Mortgage along with Tracy Morgan and Liza Koshy.











