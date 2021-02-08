Former WWE 24/7 Champion Gronk is a Super Bowl Champion Again

Former WWE 24/7 Rob Gronkowski did it again, as he won his fourth Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl LV last night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31 – 9 to win the 2021 Super Bowl. Gronkowski, who caught two touchdown passes, came out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Buccaneers just a year after he retired. He had signed a deal with WWE in the meantime and won the 24/7 Title at WrestleMania 36, just over two weeks before he decided to return to the NFL.

Gronk ultimately lost the 24/7 Championship in a video that aired on June 22nd, when R-Truth pinned him in his own backhard to take the title back. It was later reported that Gronkowski had a release clause in his WWE contract that he used in order to return to the NFL. WWE commented on Gronk’s Super Bowl win, posting to Twitter:

Triple H additionally gifted the Bucs with a custom WWE Championship belt, as you can see below: