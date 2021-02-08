Bobby Lashley’s opponents announced for Elimination Chamber

A big Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title has been announced for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The match will see Bobby Lashley defend his title against Riddle and Keith Lee.

The Triple Threat was made after Lee defeated Riddle in singles action on tonight’s RAW, after he and Riddle had friendly words earlier in the night over who has what it takes to take the title from Lashley. Lashley attacked both competitors after the match and destroyed them in the ring and at ringside.

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 21 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)