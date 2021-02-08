AS I SEE IT February 8: Peacocks and people

NBC’s Peacock hit 33 million in subscribers, up from the 28 million the service had back in late December. This is relevant to fans because it’s the future home of the WWE Network in the United States as of March 18, bringing over 17,000 hours of WWE action to the service and adding WWE’s additional 1.1 million subscribers with it.

WWE fans subscribing to the WWE Network for $9.99 will now be able to view all the content – including that of Peacock (50% less at just $4.99, although with ads. A $9.99 ad-free tier is available as well, but either way will get the WWE Network and all of NBC’s Peacock programs.

The five-year deal between WWE and NBCUniversal is valued at over $1 billion.

Meanwhile, one of our favorite Indies, United Wrestling Coalition showed how they’ve been affected by the pandemic….with a social media post by promoter Lois Thomas. Lois is one of the, if not the, first promoters who paired Toys for Tots during shows scheduled during the Holiday season:

<I>To UWC – The Fan Cave

Hello all –

As many of you have heard we made the difficult decision today to cancel the February 13th event.

This was difficult for a number of reasons. We had already invested in the Valentine’s themes backdrop and decorations, show posters and paid advertising of the event, a fan graciously volunteered to be our CUPID, tomorrow the accessories for his costume arrive in the mail. In addition Cynthia’s Florist had donated flowers for the event with proceeds from these flowers going to Saint Jude’s Hospital (in honor of my great aunt Helen who passed away last month at age 98 – with Covid).

The show was supposed to celebrate my 55th birthday. See – in my family we celebrate the 50th birthday! But on my 50th birthday instead of a celebration – we were memorializing and laying to rest my brother Bob. (Age 51). I didn’t even want to think about my birthday – I lost my brother.

It may sound selfish but I was really looking forward to celebrating my birthday with my UWC Family and Fans. The dance off was my request because I just love watching the fans have so much fun. It makes my heart happy. And we are blessed with this amazingly talented group of wrestlers – any time they can showcase their other talents – why not!

We do everything we can at our shows to keep everyone as safe as possible – but it’s not a perfect process. After each event we anxiously await ten days to make sure that everyone is well and for the most part we have had great results with the disinfecting, social distancing, Mask wearing, hand washing, etc.

Last week my husband and I both went away – different locations. I strongly suspect that either he or I came into contact with someone with Covid. This being said – neither of us have tested positive yet – but I am still awaiting my results. We had what seemed to be a common cold – annoyance at most. And then over the past few days I have started feeling aches and pains and I began to worry. Then this morning I woke up and noticed that I have lost my ability to smell anything at all. And I mean I really tried. I sniffed the horseradish and the jalepeno peppers and I bathed in the most fragrant of body washes and yet still, can’t smell any of it.

And so I had a Covid test today and await the results.

It dawns on me that by the time I get the results – IF positive, we wouldn’t have enough time to reach everyone and cancel the event. Time is not on our side this time around.

In the meantime a few of our roster members have reported testing positive for Covid. It is important to note that these athletes work all over and not just for our promotion – and while I don’t think they got sick at our event – I simply cannot know. As these things happen, because these guys and gals work close together, there exists a chance that we may learn of others getting sick.

At this point the only logical conclusion is to cancel the event and take time for everyone to fully recover.

We are planning on holding our 25th Anniversary show on 3/13 and sincerely hope that you will consider reserving your seats now! Although our Governor has increased indoor occupancy numbers, we have decided to still Maintain the 6’ social distancing seating and capping the audience to just 75 people. We are working on plans to help the performers spread out even more in between matches as well. Mask mandate will be in effect.

We thank you all so much for your understanding and for your continued support of UWC, the wrestlers – the support staff -Kelly’s Bar and Dave and I.

It would help us greatly if you would make your advanced reservations for the March event as soon as possible.