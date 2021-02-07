WWE signs deal with major sports league for custom replica titles

WWE has signed a deal with a major sports league in the United States to create custom WWE championship titles for the teams.

The sports league in question has not been revealed yet but this will add on to the tradition which WWE started several years ago where they send a custom WWE title replica with logos of those win the league of their respective sport.

WWE President Nick Khan discussed the deal during the conference call with reporters earlier this week, saying that in some cases, their title belts are even more popular than the team’s own trophy.

“You may have seen Lebron James hold up a WWE championship title belt after winning the NBA title. The Golden State Warriors have done the same as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers and many other teams,” Khan said. “This led us to close a deal with a major sports league, where you will be seeing WWE championship title belts that will be made using the team logos of some of the most prominent pro sports franchises. It’s a real testament to the power of our brand,” he continued.

The sales of replica WWE titles have greatly increased in 2020 and their popularity are at an all-time high. Seeing their success, WWE continues to produce different titles in their Signature Series with custom belts for different WWE Superstars of past and present.