Twelve matches announced for this week’s AEW Dark
AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark, which includes 12 matches. You can see the full card for Tuesday’s show below:
* Red Velvet with Big Swole vs. Diamante with Ivelisse
* SCU vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow
* Tay Conti with Anna Jay vs. Alex Gracia
* PAC vs. VSK
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Marko Stunt
* KC Navarro vs. Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela
* Joey Janela with Sonny Kiss vs. Jack Evans with Angelico
* Brian Cage with Hook vs. Jake St. Patrick
* Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi vs. Shawn Dean and Charlie Bravo
* Miranda Alize vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
* 10 with Dark Order vs. Baron Black
* Natural Nightmares and Nick Comoroto vs. Vary Morales and Jersey Muscle Society