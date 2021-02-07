Shaul Guerrero taking a break from wrestling

Shaul Guerrero, the daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero, issued the following statement on Twitter:

“Official today I am withdrawing from all performances and appearances scheduled in conjunction with wrestling. After a very scary mental illness crisis I am no longer advised by loved ones and professionals to participate in high stress events at this time. I deeply apologize to the fans who have been respectful and supportive of me and who continue to do so. I will be using this time to seek the help I need, reestablish my eating disorder treatment and hopefully get answers and solutions to reach a healthy mental state. I apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may bring. Best, Shaul Guerrero”

Guerrero worked in WWE’s developmental system from 2010-2014 and is married to former WWE Superstar Matt Rehwoldt aka Aiden English. In a recent interview Guerrero expressed interest in working for AEW:

“I would absolutely love to go. That’s my big goal honestly. I’m going to keep working my ass off until they take notice of me as an in-ring competitor. I’m going to do everything I can to get noticed by them because that’s where I want to be.”