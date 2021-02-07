Corey Graves on what is hurting WWE’s Women’s Division

“I don’t mean this as any disrespect to any of the women on RAW or SmackDown that compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. I feel like the lack of legitimate tag teams is what’s killing that division. You have people that show up randomly that want a match and now they’re a team. You’ve got Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke who are about the closest thing to a legitimate team. You’ve got Nia and Shayna that have grown into that role, but it’s just been a bunch of mashups of two random people competing for the championships and I feel like it’s just never really allowed that division to shine and become a focus like I know it’s capable of just like the men’s tag team championships. They should be viewed on that same ground, but I find it hard to believe that it’s going to achieve those heights until you have more legitimate teams holding the championships.”