Aaron Solow



Real Name:

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 187 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 4, 1987

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Pro Debut: October 2009

Trained By: Davey Richards, Tony Kozina & Storm Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: Cradle DDT

Biography

– Aaron has spelled his ring name Solo/Solow. He’s also been known as Stuart Cumberland.

– October 23, 2009, Solo defeated Perry Von Vicious at the BTW 13th Anniversary Show.

– December 11th, Solo challenged Kimo for the BTW Cruiserweight Title.

– February 27, 2010, Solo lost to Ryan Von Kool at BTW Futures Show.

– May 22nd, Solo & Hardcore Holly defeated Perry Von Vicious & Shane Kody at BTW WrestleFest ’10.

– January 21, 2011, Solo & Shane Kody defeated Shannon Ballard & Perry Von Vicious for the BTW Tag Team Titles.

– March 11th, Solo & Shane Kody retained the titles against Chico Navarro & Hopsing Lee.

– May 21st, Solo defeated Devin Danger at BTW WrestleFest ’11.

– July 15th, Solo & Shane Kody defended the BTW Tag Team Titles against Midnight Delight (Sean Casey & Billy Blade).

– October 14th, Solo & Shane Kody retained the titles against Larry Blackwell & Mikey Jay.

– February 10, 2012, Solo defeated Rik Luxury at SWF Sacramania.

– March 24th, Solo defeated Darren Richardson at SWF Battle in Butte County.

– May 12th, Solo & Shane Kody lost the BTW Tag Team Titles to The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard).

– July 14th, Solo lost to Aaron Emery at IWAU Help!

– September 30th, Solo lost to Darren Dean at IPW Renascence.

– December 7th, Solo & Darren Dean lost to The Hooligans (Devin & Mason Cutter) at SLA Yuletide Terror ’12.

– January 30, 2013, Solo won a 3-Way on IWAU Wednesday Night Wrestling.

– February 27th, Solo defeated Jay Diesel on IWAU Wednesday Night Wrestling.

– March 30th, Solo defeated Jock Samson at BTW Spring Tour ’13.

– April 26th, Solo & Darren Dean competed in a 7-Way Gauntlet for the NWA Tennessee Tag Team Titles.

– May 26th, Solo lost to Arik Royal at PWX Hunt for Gold.

– August 25th, Cali 31 (Solo & Darren Dean) challenged the Hooligans for the ZERO1 USA Midwest Tag Team Titles.

– January 5, 2014, Solo lost to Aaron Epic at BELIEVE 62.

– January 17th, Solo challenged Lince Dorado for the SCW Florida Heavyweight Title.

– February 21st, Solo, Willie Brown & Mike Young defeated Antonio Gonzalez, Joey Mayberry & Kafka at BELIEVE 66.

– March 15th, Solo & Jason Cade defeated The Savages (Eddie Graves & Teddy Stigma) by count out at FIP Ascension ’14.

– April 19th, Solo & Jason Cade defeated Urijah Zero & Jack Price at CCW Spring Breakout.

– May 30th, Stuart Cumberland & Philip Gouljar lost to Tye Dillinger & Jason Jordan on WWE NXT.

– June 12th, Solo & Jonny Vandal lost to the Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) on NXT.

– June 22nd, Solo competed in the FIP Florida Rumble ’14.

– September 5th, Something to Prove (Solo, Jason Cade & Aaron Epic) lost to Dos Ben Dejos (Eddie Rios & Jay Cruz) & Lince Dorado in the first round of the FIP Six Man Tag Team Tournament.

– October 25th, Solo lost to Adam Page on ROH TV.

– February 20, 2015, Solo & Jason Cade defeated Los Ben Dejos (Ben Dejo & Marty Con Dejo) at FIP Ascension ’15.

– June 13th, Flying Solow (Solo & Jason Cade) defeated 1st Degree (D’Lo Jordan & Wayne Wonder) for the ACW Tag Team Titles.

– July 10th, Flying Solow lost the titles to 1st Degree.

– July 16th, Solo lost to Tyler Breeze on NXT.

– July 19th, Flying Solow defeated 1st Degree for the ACW Tag Team Titles.

– August 8th, Flying Solow lost the titles to 1st Degree.

– August 13th, Solo, Jesus De Leon, Jesse Sorensen & Johnny Knockout lost to Colin Cassady, Enzo Amore & The Hype Bros (Mojo Rawley & Zack Ryder) on NXT.

– September 19th, Flying Solow defeated 1st Degree in a TLC match for the ACW Tag Team Titles.

– October 10th, Solo competed in the ACW Southern Stampede Rumble.

– October 18th, Solo defeated Shynron at AWE Destination Mayhem.

– November 7th, Solo competed in a 4-Way for the Inspire Pro Title.

– November 8th, Solo challenged Ricky Starks for the ACW Unified Title.

– November 10th, Solo challenged Martin Stone for the NWA FUW Flash Title.

– February 12th, Flying Solow lost to Fred Yehi & Gary Jay at FIP Everything Burns ’16.

– April 8th, Solo won a 4-Way at the FIP Florida Rumble ’16.

– May 27th, Solow competed in a 4-Way for the vacant FIP Florida Heritage Title.

– July 8th, Solow challenged Fred Yehi for the FIP World Heavyweight Title.

– September 18th, Solow lost to Jojo Bravo at ACW Evolution of the Revolution ’16.

– October 16th, Solow competed in a 4-Way for the vacant WC Sideshow Title.

– November 18th, Solow won a 3-Way at SLA Straight Outta Anarchy.

– December 11th, Extra Talented (Solow & Ricky Starks) defeated the Hooligans at ACW Delusions of Our Childish Days ’16.

– January 14, 2017, Extra Talented defeated Rey Fenix & Laredo Kid at WC Tough Act to Follow.

– January 31st, Solow lost to Akira Tozawa on WWE 205 Live.

– February 26th, Solow defeated Alexander Rudolph at ACW An Absence of Law ’17.

– April 30th, Extra Talented won a 3-Way at WC Battle at the Big Top.

– June 10th, Extra Talented defeated Owen Wall & Harlem Bravado at Ironfist Gang Wars ’17.

– June 18th, Solow lost to Joseph Conners at SWE Limitless.

– July 16th, Extra Talented lost to Wild Boar & Mike Bird at ATTACK! The Neon Wristlock.

– September 15th, Extra Talented defeated Dot Mob (Dontae Smiley & Ty Wilson) at VIPX Please Don’t Die.

– October 21st, Extra Talented defeated Scarlet and Graves (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) to win the vacant WC Big Top Tag Team Titles.

– January 15, 2018, Solow & Ricky Starks lost to the Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) on WWE RAW.

– March 24th, Extra Talented lost the WC Big Top Tag Team Titles to The Dirty Devils (Andy Dalton & Gregory James).

– March 29th, Solow defeated Jeff Cobb to win the vacant Dojo Pro Black Belt Title.

– July 1st, Solow defeated Rex Andrews at Inspire Pro Battle Dreams.

– July 21st, Solow defeated Danny Adams at Glory Pro Strike First.

– August 25th, Solow challenged Punishment Martinez for the ROH World Television Title.

– November 11th, Solow challenged Zac Taylor for the Inspire Pro Title.

– December 18th, Solow lost to Lio Rush on WWE 205 Live.

– February 1, 2019, Solow lost to Kal Jak at APW Killer Whale.

– March 30th, Solow retained the Dojo Pro Black Belt Title against Liam Fury.

– May 31st, Extra Talented lost to AR Fox & Juventud Guerrera at AAW Bad Times at the Blue Genie.

– June 29th, Solow lost to Slex at NJPW Southern Showdown in Melbourne.

– June 30th, Solow lost to Chase Owens at NJPW Southern Showdown in Sydney.

– November 9th, Solow & Jushin Thunder Liger lost to Toru Yano & Colt Cabana at NJPW Showdown in San Jose.

– January 17, 2020, Solow lost to Chris Bey on West Coast Pro 17 Reasons.

– January 31st, Solow & Kal Jak defeated Shannon Ballard & Mr. Magnifique at BTW 2K20 Battle Royal.

– July 15th, Solow lost to Scorpio Sky on AEW Dark.

– July 16th, Solow lost to Wardlow on AEW Dark.

– July 29th, Solow & Serpentico lost to the Gunn Club (Billy & Austin Gunn) on AEW Dark.

– July 30th, Solow, Pineapple Pete & Corey Hollis lost to the Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) on AEW Dark.

– October 7th, Solow, Angel Fashion & M’Badu lost to The Dark Order (10, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) on AEW Dark.

– October 14th, Solow lost to Luchasaurus on AEW Dark.

– October 21st, Solow lost to Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark.

– October 22nd, Solow & Angel Fashion lost to Max Caster & Anthony Bowens on AEW Dark.

– November 18th, Solow & Lee Johnson lost to the Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) on AEW Dark.

– November 19th, Solow lost to Matt Sydal on AEW Dark.

– December 2nd, Solow lost to 10 on AEW Dark.

– December 16th, Solow, Fuego Del Sol & Ray Jaz lost to the Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 5 & 10) on AEW Dark.

– December 17th, Solow lost to Sammy Guevara on AEW Dark.

– December 30th, Solow lost to Rey Fenix on AEW Dark.

– January 6, 2021, Solow & Lee Johnson lost to the Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.) on AEW Dark.

– January 7th, Solow & Lee Johnson lost to Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) on AEW Dark.

– January 20th, Solow & Lee Johnson lost to the Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) on AEW Dark.

– January 21st, Solow, Baron Black, Mike Verna & Shawn Dean lost to Sonny Kiss, Joey Janela & Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) on AEW Dark.