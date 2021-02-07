2/7/21 ROH TV Report

– Ring of Honor television opens up with our host Quinn McKay. She runs down the card for the night. We are also told that Cheeseburger now goes by The World Famous CB now. We then see a recap of last week’s episode as Vincent cut a promo on Matt Taven & Mike Bennett by speaking to Beer City Bruiser after the Bouncers lost to the OGK. Beer City Bruiser then smashes a beer bottle over Taven’s head & takes down Bennett & leaves the ring. We see Quinn McKay interviewing Bruiser backstage afterwards and he said he made peace with the demon that made his scars. Milonas asks what were you thinking & Bruiser says he’ll do whatever it takes to win because he’s done being second and kissing everyone’s ass.

– Tracy Williams cuts a promo representing The Foundation and how they believe in giving people opportunities. He pays respect to CB but then also says it takes more than knowledge to win against him. CB then cuts a promo on how the Cheeseburger was a curse and a gift all in the same time. He will rise up and prove that he is more than a novelty act.

– Commentators for the night are Caprice Coleman & Ian Riccaboni, Amy Rose joined the desk in Match #2. Bobby Cruise is the commentator for the night. Referee for match #1 is Joe Mandak, Todd Sinclair is the referee for match #2.

***Match #1: Tracy Williams defeated World Famous CB with a Piledriver in a Pure Rules match. CB only used one of his rope breaks & Williams used all three rope breaks. After the match they shake hands in a code of honor.

– We see a promos from La Facción Ingobernable, Brody King, PCO & the Briscoes.

***Match #2: Flip Gordon & La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee & La Bestia del Ring) vs. The Briscoes, Brody King & PCO ended in a No Contest. After the match they continue to Brawl as we see The Foundation backstage & Jonathan Gresham says this is not Ring of Honor.

