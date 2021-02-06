Wrestling World Reacts to Butch Reed’s Death

More names in the wrestling industry have taken to social media to comment on the passing of wrestling legend Butch Reed including Bobby Fulton, Gerald Brisco, and more. You can see some more reactions from Twitter below:

I’m bothered by this news. I really liked Butch always laughing and cutting up. When I seen him last time was in New York a couple years ago. Prayers for family and friends. Wow folks cherish those you care about. This life is fragile. Cherish each moment. pic.twitter.com/pyAdOOQsu4

— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) February 5, 2021

Sad to learn of the passing of Legend Butch Reed. Was prototype Athlete had it all,work skills, promo,body,charisma. One one great man out side ring. RIPButch

— Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) February 5, 2021

Sorry to hear that Butch Reed passed. He was a big, strong & very rugged dude between the ropes. I never had the chance to know him but I was a fan of his work for years. #RIPButchReed https://t.co/hlTXHA0CKf

— taz (@OfficialTAZ) February 5, 2021

R.I.P Butch Reed #Hacksaw #Doom

— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) February 5, 2021

Saddened by the passing of “Hacksaw” Butch Reed.

Thankful we had the opportunity to have him in the office last October to reunite with Ron & Teddy and spend an evening signing autographs and telling some classic stories.

Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/HGEE6QQ4O2

— #HSWN (@HighspotsWN) February 5, 2021

Everyone here at the CAC family is deeply saddened hearing the news that the legendary Butch Reed has passed away at the age of 66. We send out our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fans the world over. Thank you for the memories Mr Reed R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/u2E7TNcg0k

— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) February 5, 2021

Rest in Peace, Butch Reed! Gone too soon! pic.twitter.com/TOcucPcBXD

— The World Famous Monster Factory (@4MonsterFactory) February 5, 2021

As we sadly noted earlier today, Butch Reed passed away at the age of 66 due to health complications from suffering two heart attacks earlier this year. The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Reed, including a statement from WWE, which reads:

“WWE is saddened to learn that Butch Reed passed away today at the age of 66.

A native of Kansas City, Mo., Reed embraced the sport of wrestling after a professional football career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Reed quickly proved himself to be a force in the Mid-South Wrestling promotion in battles against legendary competitors such as Ric Flair, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Jim Neidhart and more.

“The Natural” Butch Reed crashed onto the WWE scene with brash blonde hair, and a statement win over Koko B. Ware at WrestleMania III. Reed found himself at the crossroads of history competing in the first-ever Survivor Series and Royal Rumble matches in WWE history.

After a match against “Macho Man” Randy Savage at WrestleMania IV, Reed departed WWE and would go on to partner with Ron Simmons in WCW as the tag team Doom. Doom would defeat The Steiner Brothers at Capital Combat to claim the NWA Tag Team Titles. Following a highly successful run as WCW World Tag Team Champions, Reed & Simmons would eventually share the ring for a one-on-one Steel Cage Match showdown at SuperBrawl I.

WWE extends its condolences to Reed’s family and friends.”