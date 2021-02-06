During a recent interview Trey Miguel explained why he turned down WWE and stayed with Impact Wrestling

“Impact affords me the luxury of staying home, which is super-duper important to me. We have a wrestling school here and I’m one of the head trainers there. I’m there every single day. I’m so close to the kids that we have there, and the other trainers. I have a lot of family here and wrestling has my heart more than anything in the world.”

Miguel previously revealed that his nephew’s birth played a huge part in his decision to turn WWE down. He’s been though a lot in his personal life as well. In the end, he admitted that “I couldn’t imagine moving to f*cking Orlando, Florida” so soon after his nephew’s birth.”