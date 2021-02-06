Is WrestleMania next for Bad Bunny?

WWE’s association with Bad Bunny is not over and the plan is to get the 26-year-old in a wrestling match at WrestleMania 37, possibly in a tag team match.

Bunny performed his song Booker T at the Royal Rumble and then got involved during the men’s Rumble match, hitting a crossbody from the top rope to the floor on The Miz and Morrison. He also showed up the next night on Monday Night Raw as a guest of Miz TV and paired up with Damian Priest who was making his Raw debut.

“We know each other,” Priest told BT Sport in an interview. “Where he was born and raised, I was raised in the island of Puerto Rico, and it’s not a good area. We both had that struggle upbringing of trying to just make it through the day in the neighborhoods that we’re from…it’s not a forced thing. It’s not fake. I’ve been in the ring with him helping him out because he loves wrestling.”

Bad Bunny has also been spotted at the WWE Performance Center where he is getting trained for his eventual WWE in-ring debut.

2020 was a great year for Bad Bunny as his third album, El Último Tour Del Mundo, became the first all-Spanish language album to top the US Billboard 200 and he also became the first non-English language act to be Spotify’s most streamed artist of the year.

Maybe in 2021 he will also add a WrestleMania performance to his already-impressive list of accolades.