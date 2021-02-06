Football great captures the 24/7 title

Congratulations to NEW #247Champion @DougFlutie who pinned @RonKillings during halftime of Saturday’s Celebrity Flag Football Game! #CelebSweat #AndNew @espn https://t.co/4UsgVoEFlu

but R-Truth regained it later…

After losing the #247Title during Saturday’s Celebrity Flag Football Game on ESPNews, @RonKillings once again reclaimed his baby from @DougFlutie! #AndNew #CelebSweat @CelebritySweat1 pic.twitter.com/rFUHaK6Vbs

— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021