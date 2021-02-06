Deonna Purrazzo denies Steve Cutler was at work after testing positive for COVID

As previously reported, Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo announced this week that she and Steve Cutler tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in January. Cutler and Purrazzo are dating in real life. It was rumored following news of his WWE release that Cutler received heat from Vince McMahon for contracting the coronavirus. Purrazzo later addressed those rumors on Cutler yesterday via her Twitter account.

On Thursday, Purrazzo had tweeted, “@SteveCutlerWWE & I had tested positive for COVID, the beginning of January. We had no symptoms but took all precautions necessary. Thanks for the well wishes but we are healthy and in good spirits. When one door closes, another opens.”

She later denied that Steve Cutler was at work after he tested positive for the virus, noting that Cutler went home to quarantine after his positive test. She wrote on Friday, “We attended a NYE party, like dozens of other people. When Steve tested positive prior to SD, he was sent home and immediately started quarantine. He was NOT at work while being positive. Stop misconstruing the truth for clickbait.”

When another Twitter user commented that people shouldn’t be going to New Year’s parties during the pandemic, Purrazzo responded, “Okay, but other people still employed did, too [thinking sign].”

Another user replied, “I feel like if your reasoning is ‘other people did it,’ not the greatest reasoning to go out to a party.” Purrazzo then tweeted, “My reasoning is I was at a party with people who I’ve spent the ENTIRE last year with & who are tested every week. The worst case scenario happened. Once we were aware, we took every precaution to test & quarantine properly. Articles insinuating otherwise are FALSE.”