Delilah Doom



Real Name: Sarah-Jean Greaves

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 120 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 27, 1988

Hometown: Salem, Massachusetts

Resides: San Antonio, Texas

Pro Debut: February 23, 2014

Trained By: Funaki

Finishing Move: Delilah Doom’s Excellent Adventure

Biography

– Doom has also been known as Rachel Levy & Delilah Dawson.

– February 23, 2014, Doom would make her debut by teaming with Jessica James & losing to The Business (Angel Blue & Jojo Bravo) at ACW An Absence of Law.

– May 25th, Doom lost to Jessica James at Inspire Pro In Their Blood.

– July 27th, Doom defeated Solo Darling at Inspire Pro No Turning Back.

– October 25th, Doom challenged Barbi Hayden for the NWA World Women’s Title.

– November 1st, Doom defeated Paige Turner at MPX Last Warrior Standing.

– February 7th, Doom & Andrea the Giant defeated Mary Jane & Sage Sin Supreme at IHWE Rumble in the Redwoods II.

– March 22nd, Doom defeated Barbi Hayden at Inspire Pro Phenomenon.

– April 3rd, Doom defeated Paige Turner for the RCW Angels Division Title.

– June 21st, Doom & Jessica James defeated Angelus Layne & Vanessa Kraven by DQ at Inspire Pro Clash at the Bash II.

– September 12th, Doom retained the RCW Angels Division Title in a Steel Cage 3-Way.

– September 13th, The Power of Love (Doom & Thomas Shire) defeated Dressed to Kill (Donny Brookes & Dylan Dunbar in a Steel Cage for the RCW Tag Team Titles.

– September 13th, Doom defeated Angelus Layne in a San Dimas Street Fight at Inspire Pro Battle Wars 2: Battle Beyond the Stars.

– November 1st, Doom challenged Veda Scott for the Inspire Pro XX Division Title.

– February 28, 2016, Doom defeated Barrett Brown at Inspire Pro Faces of Vengeance.

– August 15th, Rachel Levy lost to Nia Jax on WWE RAW.

– September 18th, Doom competed in a 3-Way for the IHWE Queen of the Ring Title.

– September 25th, Doom defeated Laynie Luck at Inspire Pro Fade to Black 2.

– November 10th, Doom competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Phoenix of RISE Title.

– December 18th, Doom won the Inspire Pro Twin Dragon Connection Title by winning a 3-Way.

– January 27, 2017, Doom challenged Dust for the Phoenix of RISE Title.

– January 31st, Delilah Dawson lost to Carmella on WWE Smackdown.

– February 10th, Doom lost to Thunder Rosa at VIP Love STEEL Hurts.

– February 18th, Doom won a 4-Way Elimination to win the Sabotage Title.

– March 26th, Doom won a 3-Way to win the vacant Inspire Pro XX Division Title.

– April 30th, Doom & Colt Cabana lost to Christi Jaynes & ACH at WC Battle at the Big Top.

– July 2nd, Doom retained the Inspire Pro XX Division Title against Thunder Rosa.

– July 7th, Doom lost to Rosemary on RISE 3.

– July 8th, Doom & Leva Bates defeated The Blue Nation (Jessica Troy & Charli Evans) at SHIMMER 93.

– September 3rd, Doom & Davey Vega while teaming with Tim Storm would lose the Inspire Pro Twin Dragon Connection Titles to Seriously Heavy (JC Res, Stacey Slade & Bruno De La Rosa).

– September 22nd, Doom lost the Sabotage Title to Heather Monroe.

– October 13th, Doom defeated Kylie Rae at Sabotage She’s on It.

– October 21st, Doom defeated Angelina Love at DWO Day of Destiny X.

– November 10th, Doom won a 6-Way Elimination to win the Phoenix of RISE Title.

– November 11th, Totally Tubular Tag Team (Doom & Leva Bates) defeated Mount Tessa (Tessa Blanchard & Vanessa Kraven) for the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles.

– November 12th, Totally Tubular Tag Team retained the titles against Team Hottest Free Agents (Ashley Lane & Deonna Purrazzo).

– December 1st, Doom defended the Phoenix of RISE Title against Rosemary in a Steel Cage.

– January 13, 2018, Doom defeated Nicole Matthews at QPW It’s No Mystery.

– March 24th, Doom lost to Nicole Savoy at the AWS 16 Year Anniversary Show.

– March 31st, Doom defeated Heather Monroe at Ground Zero Phase 3.

– April 13th, Doom retained the Phoenix of RISE Title against Deonna Purrazzo.

– May 6th, Doom defeated Maddison Miles at AOW Attitude.

– May 12th, Doom & Shotzi Blackheart defeated The Killer Death Machines (Jessicka Havok & Nevaeh).

– May 27th, Doom defeated Jojo Bravo to win the Inspire Pro Junior Crown Title to also unify it with her Inspire Pro XX Division Title to now be known as the Inspire Pro Undefinable Title.

– June 2nd, Doom defeated Ruby Raze at Ground Zero Phase 5.

– July 1st, Doom retained the Inspire Pro Undefinable Title against Kris Wolf.

– September 6th, Doom defeated Dynamite DiDi on RISE Ascent.

– October 21st, The Totally Tubular Tag Team lost the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles to Cheerleader Melissa & Mercedes Martinez in a 4-Way Elimination.

– October 26th, Doom challenged Allie Gato for the LLL Women’s Title.

– November 11th, Doom retained the Inspire Pro Undefinable Title in a 8-Way.

– December 7th, Doom challenged Tessa Blanchard for the PCW ULTRA Women’s Title.

– December 12th, Doom defeated Ruby Raze at WPW TurkeyMania 2.

– February 15th, Doom lost to Tessa Blanchard on Impact Wrestling.

– February 21st, High Risk Wrestling (Doom, Eli Everfly & Brandon Cutler) lost to The Carnies (Kerry Awful, Nick Iggy & Tripp Cassidy) in the semi-finals of the Bar Wrestling Trios Tournament.

– February 23rd, Doom & Caleb Crush defeated Ruby Raze & IamThePROVIDER to win the LLL Intergender Tag Team Tournament.

– March 3rd, Doom lost the Inspire Pro Undefinable Title to Kody Lane.

– May 11th, Doomfly (Doom & Eli Everfly) defeated Ruby Raze & Tito Escondido to win the vacant RPW Tag Team Titles.

– May 24th, Doom defeated Kris Statlander at HMW Iron Sharpens Iron.

– June 15th, Doom challenged Andy Brown for the Ground Zero Title.

– July 12th, Doom challenged Bentley Powell for the Respect Title.

– August 21st, Doom defeated Joey Ryan at Bar Wrestling 42.

– August 30th, Doom defeated Jordynne Grace at HMW Victim of Change.

– February 27, 2020, Doomfly won the Jon Ian Tag Team Invitational at Bar Wrestling 54.

– June 13th, Doomfly defeated Rey Romero Jr. & Biagio Crescenzo at FIST Combat Summer Sizzler 2K20.

– July 10th, Doom defeated Ruby Raze at Canna Pro #710.

– September 5th, Doom lost to Holidead at Canna Pro Kushstock Las Vegas.

– October 31st, Doom competed in a 3-Way at Canna Pro Happy Halloweed.

– November 20th, Doom defeated Bryn Thorne at a FSWW event.