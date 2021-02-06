Booker T Lawsuit Against Activision Heading To Trial In April

PWInsider reports that the lawsuit from Booker T against Activision over the look of a character in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be headed to trial, as Booker requested a jury trial and selection will happen on April 19. Selection happens at 9 AM that day, presided over by District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III.

Booker is suing Activision Publishing, Inc., Activision Blizzard, Inc., and Major League Gaming Corp, claiming that the Call of Duty character David “Prophet” Wilkes was based on the comic book version of his former wrestling character GI Bro, which he used in the early 90s and near the end of the same decade. He originally filed the lawsuit back on February 2019. He says there were two GI Bro books released in 2015, and Booker created the character and owns the copyrights. However, he claims that Activision “began utilizing Booker T’s G.I. Bro image in Call of Duty: Black Ops4 which went on sale in late 2018.”

The game is believed to have earned over $1 billion since it was released. Booker has requested that he be awarded whatever the court decides.