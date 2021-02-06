An update on Steve Cutler’s WWE release, Smackdown’s Viewership

– This week’s episode of Smackdown drew 2.126 million viewers which was down from last week’s show which managed to draw 2.2275 viewers.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter clarified that the belief is that recently released wrestler Steve Cutler held a New Year’s Eve party that led to him getting the coronavirus and Vince McMahon was livid, because he had promised some of the other wrestlers, Roman Reigns being one, a “safe environment” when they returned to the company.

However, Cutler held the party, got the virus from one of his close friends or direct family members and was around all of the wrestlers, which infuriated McMahon.