WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to make his return to SmackDown tonight. It’s rumored that he will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 37, but that has not been confirmed.

Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair will also be on tonight’s show to celebrate her big win from Sunday’s pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.