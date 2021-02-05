WWE has no plans to run ticketed events at least till second half of 2021

During the conference call with reporters to discuss the Q4 2020 and full year results, WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen said that the company is not looking at doing more ticketed events apart from WrestleMania until at least the second half of 2021 and even then things could change depending on the pandemic.

WrestleMania on April 10 and 11 will become the first WWE show to welcome fans on a large scale since the March 9, 2020 episode of Raw in Washington, DC. WWE will be announcing ticket details and safety protocols for WrestleMania soon but with the NFL having around 25,000 fans at the Super Bowl, numbers will probably be similar, or slightly higher, to that.

Salen also said that the company hopes to have one large-scale international event this year, noting that without the Saudi Arabia event in Q4 2020, revenue took a big hit compared to the previous year.