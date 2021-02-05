Warhorse



Real Name: Jake Parnell

Height:

Weight: 193 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 26, 1992

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Pro Debut: April 5, 2013

Trained By: Dynamo Pro Wrestling

Finishing Move: Diving Foot Stomp

Biography

– Warhorse has also been known as Little Viking, Jackie Lee Bosch & Brad Fox. He’s also been nicknamed the Littlest Viking & The Gentleman.

– April 5, 2013, Parnell made his debut in a losing effort to Alexandre Rudolph at a Dynamo Pro event.

– June 14th, Parnell defeated Alexandre Rudolph at a Dynamo Pro event.

– March 16, 2014, Parnell lost to Kunai Silencio at GALLI New Beginnings.

– March 31st, Parnell competed in a 5-Way at Beyond Sleeper Cell.

– April 26th, The Viking War Party (Parnell & Alexandre Rudolph) defended the SNPW Tag Team Titles against Cole James & Scott Parker.

– May 2nd, Parnell & Mason Cutter lost to Zakk Sawyers & Evan Gelistico at SLA Stacked.

– May 22nd, Parnell & the American Viking lost to Frank Wyatt & Alex Castle at IWA Mid-South No Rest for the Wicked.

– August 3rd, The Viking War Party defeated Davey Vega & Mallaki Matthews at HRW There Goes the Neighborhood.

– September 20th, The Viking War Party lost a Texas Tornado match to The Hooligans (Devon & Mason Cutter) at CCW Old Scars, New Blood.

– November 14th, The Viking War Party defeated The Threat (N8 Mattson & Breyer Wellington) at PWASD Any Given Friday.

– December 5th, Parnell lost to Jojo Bravo at SLA Yuletide Terror ’14.

– January 24, 2015, The Viking War Party challenged The Hooligans for the ZERO1 USA World Tag Team Titles.

– March 12th, Little Viking defeated Shane Smalls at IWA Mid-South Lethal Lottery.

– May 1st, Little Viking defeated Dustin Levey at PWASD Law of War.

– June 14th, Parnell defeated John Wayne Murdoch at IWA Mid-South Prelude to Death.

– August 2nd, Parnell defeated Aidan Blackhart at IWA Mid-South All for One.

– September 20th, Little Viking challenged Will Huckaby for the NWA Continental Title.

– November 12th, The Viking War Party defeated The Hooligans for the ZERO1 USA World Tag Team Titles.

– November 14th, Parnell competed in the SLA Royal Rumble.

– November 27th, Parnell lost to Dewey Barnes in the first round of the IWA Mid-South Young Guns Shoot Out Tournament.

– January 8, 2016, The Viking War Party defeated The Hot Girl Heroes (Roy Gordon & Tony Nas) at IWA Mid-South Out With the Old, In With the New ’16.

– February 19th, The Viking War Party won a 3-Way to win the FLW Tag Team Titles.

– March 11th, The Viking War Party lost to Suge D & Arik Cannon at Freelance Beautiful Disaster.

– May 1st, Parnell competed in a 3-Way at IWA Mid-South Derby Madness ’16.

– May 22nd, Parnell lost to Kobe Durst at PWE April Unbreakable Spirit.

– June 11th, Viking War Party lost to The Will to Win (Craig Mitchell & Brendan Conway) by DQ in the semi-finals of the UGW William L. Lavin Memorial Tag Team Tournament.

– June 16th, Parnell defeated Curt Stallion at IWA Mid-South Rumble in the Rollerdome.

– July 22nd, Viking War Party competed in a 4-Way TLC match for the JCW Tag Team Titles.

– August 26th, Viking War Party lost the ZERO1 USA World Tag Team Titles to The Hooligans in a Steel Cage at FLW No Escape – Night 1.

– November 5th, Parnell lost to Corey Storm in the first round of the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’16.

– November 19th, Parnell lost to Jon Davis in the semi-finals of the EGO 5th Annual Great Southern 8.

– December 1st, Parnell lost to Sami Callihan at IWA Mid-South Big Ass Christmas Bash ’16.

– January 8, 2017, Parnell retained the WOE Interstate Title against Billy McNeil.

– February 18th, Parnell challenged John Wayne Murdoch for the IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Title.

– February 26th, Parnell competed in the AWE Rumble.

– March 19th, Parnell lost the WOE Interstate Title to Da’Marius Jones.

– April 1st, Parnell defeated Matt Cage for the ZERO1 USA World Junior Heavyweight Title.

– April 22nd, Parnell retained the title against Matt Kenway.

– May 25th, Parnell defended the title in a 4-Way.

– June 11th, Parnell challenged Leone Mephisto for the WOE Heavyweight Title.

– July 22nd, Parnell lost to Timmy Lou Retton at IGNITE Slamfest ’17.

– August 8th, Parnell was eliminated by Johnathan Wolf in the semi-finals of the WCWO Young Guns Tournament ’17.

– August 19th, Parnell defeated Alexandre Rudolph in a Last Viking Standing match at the New South Two Year Anniversary Show.

– September 22nd, Parnell retained the ZERO1 USA World Junior Heavyweight Title against Air Wolf.

– November 10th, Parnell lost to Jason Kincaid in the first round of the PWF PRIMUS Tournament.

– November 18th, Viking War Party (Parnell, Alexandre Rudolph & Frank Wyatt) lost to The Carnies (Nick Iggy, Tripp Cassidy & Kerry Awful) in the first round of the Scenic City Trios Tournament ’17.

– January 12, 2018, Parnell lost to Anthony Henry at Freelance Stained Glass Ceilings.

– January 14th, Parnell competed in the Black Label Pro Rumble.

– January 27th, Parnell would lose the ZERO1 USA World Junior Heavyweight Title to Gary Jay in a Last Man Standing match.

– February 18th, Parnell defeated Gary Jay at the Glory Pro One Year Anniversary Show.

– March 10th, Parnell lost to Josh Briggs at BLP Jar of Flies.

– March 23rd, Parnell lost to Ace Austin at PPW Shamrocks and Shenanigans.

– April 27th, Parnell lost to Gary Jay in the first round of the IWA Deep South Super Stiff Ironman Tournament.

– May 12th, Parnell competed in a Scramble for the Blitzkrieg Pro Bedlam Title.

– May 26th, Parnell defeated Gary Jay in a Steel Cage for the ZERO1 USA World Junior Heavyweight Title.

– June 23rd, Parnell lost to Mance Warner in the first round of the Dynamite Cup ’18.

– July 14th, Parnell defeated Fred Yehi on BLP JAM.

– July 21st, Parnell defeated Myron Reed at Glory Pro Strike First.

– August 4th, Parnell lost to Gary Jay in the semi-finals of the Scenic City Invitational Tournament ’18.

– September 22nd, Parnell lost to Tom Lawlor in the first round of the BLP Darkest Timeline Tournament.

– October 13th, Parnell lost to Gary Jay at CZW Better than Our Best.

– November 3rd, Parnell defeated Darby Allin at BLP Big Trouble in Little Crown Point.

– November 25th, Viking War Party (Parnell & Alex Herzog) lost to The Beaver Boys (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) in the semi-finals of the Beyond Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.

– February 2, 2019, Parnell defeated Kobe Durst for the BLP Indiana State Title.

– February 8th, Parnell lost to Gary Jay in the first round of the PPW Heavy Hitters Tournament.

– March 30th, Parnell defeated Christian Rose in a Steel Cage for the ZERO1 USA Heavyweight Title.

– April 20th, Parnell defended the BLP Indiana State Title in a 4-Way.

– May 19th, Parnell challenged Shotzi Blackheart for the Sabotage War of the Genders Title.

– June 23rd, Parnell competed in a 3-Way for the A1 Alpha Male Title.

– July 20th, Parnell lost to Homicide in the semi-finals of the Synergy 12 Garden State Invitational Tournament.

– July 27th, Parnell lost the BLP Midwest Title to AJ Gray.

– August 3rd, Warhorse competed in the final 4-Way Elimination of the Scenic City Invitational Tournament ’19.

– August 24th, Warhorse challenged Kobe Durst for the BLP Heavyweight Title.

– September 6th, Parnell retained the ZERO1 USA Heavyweight Title in a Casket match against Gary Jay.

– September 21st, Warhorse defeated Erick Stevens to win both the BLP Turbo Graps 16 Tournament & the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title.

– September 22nd, Warhorse retained the title in a 3-Way.

– October 5th, Warhorse retained the title against Alan Angels.

– October 12th, Warhorse defended the title against Orange Cassidy.

– October 26th, Warhorse retained the title against Anthony Henry.

– November 8th, Warhorse defended the title against Curt Stallion.

– November 16th, Warhorse retained the title against Tony Deppen.

– November 29th, Warhorse defended the title against John Silver.

– December 27th, Warhorse retained the title against Ophidian.

– January 3, 2020, Warhorse defended the title in a 6-Way.

– January 25th, Parnell lost the ZERO1 USA Heavyweight Title to Jake Dirden in a 3-Way.

– February 8th, Warhorse retained the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title against Tommy Vendetta.

– February 15th, Warhorse lost to Robert Anthony at Warrior Wrestling 8.

– February 28th, Warhorse defeated Chris Bey at SFP 2 Years.

– March 6th, Warhorse defended the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title in a 4-Way.

– July 29th, Warhorse challenged Cody for the AEW TNT Title.

– August 7th, Warhorse won the Spartan Rumble at Warrior Wrestling 9.

– August 22nd, Warhausen (Warhorse & Danhausen) defeated Erick Stevens & Tom Lawlor at BLP Through Being Cool.

– September 19th, Warhorse challenged Brian Pillman Jr. for the Warrior Wrestling Title.

– October 10th, Warhorse retained the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title against Zachary Wentz.

– October 24th, Warhorse competed in a 3-Way for the Synergy Title.

– January 23, 2021, Warhorse lost to Kari Wright at the Independent Wrestling Expo 2.