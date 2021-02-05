Seth Rollins on next Friday’s Smackdown

Seth Rollins will be making his return to WWE SmackDown on FOX next Friday night.

Rollins made his return to action during last Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, but did not appear on tonight’s SmackDown show. WWE aired a new video package for Rollins and announced that he will be back on TV for next Friday’s SmackDown.

Rollins had been away from WWE since the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November after taking time off to be with fiancee Becky Lynch as she welcomed their first child together in December. At the time he had been feuding with Murphy and The Mysterios, but that feud is likely over, at least the feud with The Mysterios.

Rollins entered Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at #29 and was the 28th elimination, tossed out by the winner, WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Rollins lasted 8:48 and picked up 3 eliminations on his own – Riddle, Daniel Bryan and Christian. He also joined Edge and Christian to eliminate Braun Strowman.