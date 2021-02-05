Report: WWE signs Parker Boudreaux

Top prospect Parker Boudreaux has reportedly signed a developmental deal to work WWE NXT.

Boudreaux recently made pro wrestling headlines after receiving a nod from Paul Heyman. He also appeared in social media photos with Eva Marie at her Royal Rumble Viewing Party in California last week. Now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Boudreaux has signed a developmental deal with WWE.

Boudreaux has reportedly quit the University of Central Florida football team to pursue a career in pro wrestling. He missed last season due to a concussion, but was to come back in 2021 for his senior year. The school just released their roster for next season and Parker was not included, and then they confirmed that he left the team.

The 6-foot-4 and 301 pound Boudreaux, who has been compared to a young Brock Lesnar, was backstage for the January 20 NXT TV show, but there’s no word yet on when he will make his debut.

Stay tuned for more on Parker’s WWE status.