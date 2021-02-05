Nick Aldis Is More Interested In Building NWA Than Linking With AEW And IMPACT

IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers have been on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been on IMPACT, and NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb has been on AEW Dynamite.

With the three companies working together fans have wondered if NWA World Champion Nick Aldis would potentially appear on either show.

During a recent interview here was his response:

“There’s clearly interest in that because it gets brought up a lot, I can’t speak for them, but if they’re listening to the audience then you would imagine it’s on their radar. My own personal thought on it is I’m more interested in continuing to build the NWA. I’m very confident in the value of my World Title. I don’t need to put it up against other belts to argue its validity. I have Dory Funk Jr, Harley Race, Jack Brisco, Ric Flair, Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes to make that argument for me. The history dates back to 1905. You can’t buy that or fabricate it. I don’t need wrestling Twitter to validate the value of the Real Worlds Championship.”

Aldis said things like showing up to a show in Omaha, Nebraska and seeing the smile on the face of a stage-four cancer survivor as he holds the NWA World Title is what validates his belt.












