LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of “The Natural” Butch Reed, who passed away today at the age of 66. We go to the normal WWE intro video.

– We get a video package showing Bianca Belair and WWE Hall of Famer Edge after their big Royal Rumble Match wins this past Sunday at the pay-per-view.

– We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown, noting that we are officially on The Road to WrestleMania 37 now. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Graves confirms that Edge and Bianca Belair will both be here tonight.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. The boos pick up as Reigns stops on the stage to raise the title to pyro going off.

Reigns and his crew march to the ring as we see stills from Reigns’ win over Kevin Owens in the Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. Reigns poses in the middle of the ring and raises the title as more pyro goes of. Fans start chanting “you suck!” when the music stops. Reigns isn’t a fan of re-capping the past but if you didn’t see the Rumble, he beat Owens, like he said he would because he’s a man of his word. But enough about the past, let’s talk about the future. Reigns says apparently the future is Edge. fans cheer his name. Reigns brings up the WrestleMania main event as we see the WrestleMania 37 sign hanging high. Reigns asks who’s the main event around here and Heyman acknowledges him.

Reigns has two issues here. He being the Tribal Chief of WWE, the main event, why in the hell would Edge waste his time visiting WWE NXT or RAW when he should come straight to Reigns’ show, beg him at his feet and sell him on why he should let you on the island of relevancy. This brings him to his second issue. He asks Heyman why the hell he’s out here first. Where is Edge at? Reigns says Edge makes the mistake of disrespecting him all week but Reigns being a nice guy, a gentleman, he’s willing to let that slide but now Edge is making him wait. Reigns tells Heyman to get Edge’s ass out here. Heyman starts yelling for Edge’s entrance and pyro to start. A ringside crew member shrugs. Heyman says a few words to Reigns and Reigns is upset.

Reigns says Edge isn’t here. He says Edge must think he’s a fool. Does he look like a fool or a man who wants to play games? Reigns yells and asks why would Edge play games with him? Reigns seethes now and says the last man that played games with him was named Kevin Owens, and he’s no longer here because Reigns whipped his ass. He says Owens is history, gone, never to be seen again. The loud boos continue from the crowd. Reigns says he will tell Edge this nicely – you need to understand this because this is your only chance, you’re going to give your decision by the end of the night. Reigns repeats himself and drops the mic as the boos continue. Reigns exits the ring as his music starts back up.

– The announcers talk about Edge and plug tonight’s show, including the Intercontinental Title Triple Threat. Cole says today marks 33 years since WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant battled on WWE Main Event. Hogan will be here tonight to discuss who he thinks Edge should challenge.

Dominik Mysterio vs. King Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out comes Dominik Mysterio with his dad Rey Mysterio. Cole says Dominik is hoping the third time will be the charm with King Baron Corbin tonight. Corbin suddenly attacks Rey and Dominik from behind. He drops Dominik and launches Rey off the stage to the floor. Corbin goes on and makes his way to the ring while laughing. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell hits as Corbin charges. Dominik avoids some shots and nails a dropkick to send Corbin to one knee. Dominik rocks Corbin again and fights in from the apron. Dominik with another dropkick for a 2 count. Corbin turns it around and hits a Spinebuster. Corbin mounts Dominik with lefts and rights. Corbin uses the middle rope on Dominik as the referee warns him.

We see trainers checking on Rey near the stage now. Corbin whips Dominik into the corner and hits a big running splash for a 2 count. Corbin unloads with elbow strikes now, keeping Dominik grounded and working on his shoulder. Dominik fights up and out but Corbin drops him as fans boo. Corbin stands over Dominik and taunts him now. Corbin with more trash talking and more focus on the shoulder while driving a knee into the jaw. The referee checks on Dominik. We see Rey getting his knee looked at by the trainer and the referee.

Dominik fights up and out but Corbin knees him in the gut again. Dominik ends up dumping Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Dominik launches himself to the floor, taking Corbin down. Rey is limping over to the ringside area now, cheering his son on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dominik comes off the top but Corbin catches him. Dominik fights out of a suplex attempt and nails a neckbreaker. Dominik with a standing moonsault for a 2 count as Rey watches from ringside. Corbin goes for a chokeslam but it’s blocked. Dominik rolls Corbin up for a 2 count. Corbin avoids a 619 and drops Dominik with Deep Six for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Dominik sends Corbin flying over the top rope to the floor for a pop. Dominik runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Corbin into the announce table. We see someone climbing under the ring it looks like, possibly Rey? Rey grabs Corbin’s leg from under the ring now as Corbin tries to re-enter the ring. The referee does not see this. Dominik takes advantage and hits 619. Dominik goes to the top rope and hits the Frogsplash to get the pin and the win.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, Rey and Dominik celebrate at ringside as the music hits.

– Still to come, Edge will be here tonight. The announcers hype Bianca Belair’s appearance and the Intercontinental Title Triple Threat.

– This week’s Progressive Match Flo replay shows Sami Zayn handcuffing himself to the barrier during Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E two weeks ago, and then interfering during the match and attacking both competitors. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Big E now. Big E goes on with his promo and says they are going to fight tonight, but Sami and Apollo are not ready.

Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro

We go back to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan as the “yes!” chant starts up. Back to commercial.

