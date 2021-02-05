Butch Reed
Real Name: Bruce Franklin Reed
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 264 lbs.
Date of Birth: July 11, 1954
Date of Death: February 5, 2021
Hometown: Warrensburg, Missouri
Pro Debut: 1978
Retired: 2013
Trained By: Ronnie Etchison
Finishing Move: Elbow Drop
Biography
– Reed attended the University of Central Missouri. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.
– Reed was also known as Doom #2 & his real name Bruce Reed. He was also nicknamed Hacksaw, Black Panther & The Natural.
– Titles & accolades held by Reed include:
– GCW Omni Thanksgiving Tag Team Tournament (1983)
– GWF North American Heavyweight Championship
– Mid-South North American Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– Mid-South Tag Team Championship
– Mid-South Television Championship
– MSW Heavyweight Championship
– MWCW Heavyweight Championship
– MWF Heavyweight Championship
– NWA North American Tag Team Championship
– NWA World Tag Team Championship
– USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship
– WCW World Tag Team Championship
– WLW Heavyweight Championship
– WWA Central States Tag Team Championship
– February 5, 2021, Reed passed away due to heart complications.