Butch Reed



Real Name: Bruce Franklin Reed

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 264 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 11, 1954

Date of Death: February 5, 2021

Hometown: Warrensburg, Missouri

Pro Debut: 1978

Retired: 2013

Trained By: Ronnie Etchison

Finishing Move: Elbow Drop

Biography

– Reed attended the University of Central Missouri. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

– Reed was also known as Doom #2 & his real name Bruce Reed. He was also nicknamed Hacksaw, Black Panther & The Natural.

– Titles & accolades held by Reed include:

– GCW Omni Thanksgiving Tag Team Tournament (1983)

– GWF North American Heavyweight Championship

– Mid-South North American Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– Mid-South Tag Team Championship

– Mid-South Television Championship

– MSW Heavyweight Championship

– MWCW Heavyweight Championship

– MWF Heavyweight Championship

– NWA North American Tag Team Championship

– NWA World Tag Team Championship

– USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship

– WCW World Tag Team Championship

– WLW Heavyweight Championship

– WWA Central States Tag Team Championship

– February 5, 2021, Reed passed away due to heart complications.