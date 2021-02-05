Butch Reed passes away

Wrestling legend Butch Reed has passed away at the age of 66.

Reed’s official Instagram account announced this morning that the former WCW World Tag Team Champion passed away today due to heart complications.

“To everyone who reached out god bless you. Today we lost a great man. Due to heart complications Bruce ‘Butch’ Reed passed away. Butch is in heaven now with the wrestling god’s. I am sure he is already booked for a Heavyweight Championship match. Once again thank you for all the prayers. We will keep this page going in his memory. For funeral arrangements send me a dm for information if you would like to attend. God bless everyone and god bless in heaven ‘Hacksaw Butch Reed’,” they wrote on Reed’s account.

Reed had significant runs with Mid-South Wrestling, WCW/NWA, and WWE, among other promotions. He is most known for his role in the Doom tag team with WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

Reed’s Instagram account revealed just earlier this week that he had suffered two massive heart attacks in 202.

Below is the full post from Reed’s Instagram account: