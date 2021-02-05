Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns reportedly “on the table” for a future WM

WWE is reportedly considering another Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match at an upcoming WrestleMania event.

It was reported this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lesnar vs. Reigns is still on the table for an upcoming WrestleMania event. There are many different ways WWE can tell the story of the next match between the two, especially with the Paul Heyman connection.

The next bout would be the fifth singles match between Reigns and Lesnar. Lesnar defeated Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 to retain the Universal Title, and again that same month at Greatest Royal Rumble, in a Steel Cage. Reigns then defeated Lesnar for the Universal Title at SummerSlam 2018. Reigns vs. Lesnar was also the main event of WrestleMania 31 in 2015, but Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In the Bank title shot to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title. They also have two multi-man title matches. Lesnar defeated Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman to retain the Universal Title at SummerSlam 2017, while Reigns defeated Lesnar and Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat at Fastlane 2016.

There’s no word on if Lesnar vs. Reigns would take place at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 or WrestleMania 39 in 2023. Reigns is expected to defend his WWE Universal Title against WWE Hall of Famer Edge this year, while there’s no opponent set for Lesnar yet.

