Britt Baker to receive her first action figure

Jeremy Padawer of Jazwares has announced that Britt Baker will receive her first action figure as part of the first series in a new line of figures called “AEW Unmatched.”

Baker will have her Waiting Room set in a special 2-pack release. The other person in the release however will not be Reba, Baker’s trusty sidekick, or even Tony Schiavone. The person in the 2-pack with Britt Baker will be none other than Cody Rhodes himself, receiving yet another action figure variant.