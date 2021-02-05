Britt Baker to receive her first action figure
Jeremy Padawer of Jazwares has announced that Britt Baker will receive her first action figure as part of the first series in a new line of figures called “AEW Unmatched.”
Baker will have her Waiting Room set in a special 2-pack release. The other person in the release however will not be Reba, Baker’s trusty sidekick, or even Tony Schiavone. The person in the 2-pack with Britt Baker will be none other than Cody Rhodes himself, receiving yet another action figure variant.
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. / Cody Rhodes two pack exclusive…
In this photoshop…
– Not Cody’s final suit.
– Not Britt’s entrance jacket.
And yes this is a sneak peek at Britt’s upcoming Unmatched figure.
❤️ Happy Friday.@RealBrittBaker @CodyRhodes @AEW @Jazwares @RingsideC pic.twitter.com/15Hzbs1rts
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) February 5, 2021