Paige VanZant reveals trip to WWE Performance Center

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former UFC star Paige VanZant admitted that she has visited the WWE Performance Center and is in communication with WWE.

The popular 26-year-old, who is also a wrestling fan, has been rumored to be dipping her feet in WWE waters for a while but this is the first time she spoke openly about it.

“Yes, I have visited their campus, the Performance Center in Orlando. I was able to go visit and look around and kind of get a sense for what it’s all about,” VanZant told Van Vliet when he brought the subject up.

“Communication is actually there sometimes so we’re able to communicate and show our interest with each other and once there’s a little bit more free time in my schedule I think that’s something that I would like to really pursue,” she said.

VanZant is certainly interested in working for WWE and she thinks it is something that she would be very good at, explaining she was a dancer before so she’s used to the entertainment side of things as well as fighting. But she shot down the idea of doing both WWE and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship at the same time.

“I feel like I would want to do that 100%, so maybe it’s something that after I’m done fighting in a cage and in a ring that maybe I’ll go over to there but the door is definitely open,” VanZant continued.