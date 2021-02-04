Match Confirmed for Dynamite Next Week

Feb 4, 2021 - by Allen Rockum

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced KENTA’s promotional in-ring debut following his first appearance on Dynamite.

On Thursday, the promotion confirmed that AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega & KENTA will face IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley & Lance Archer in a falls count anywhere match on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

KENTA made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite by attacking Moxley after the main event. After the show, there was a video released where this match was teased, but not announced.

Here is the updated card:

Tag Team Match:
Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed

Tag Team Match:
Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

AEW TNT Title Match:
Darby Allin (champion) vs. Joey Janela.

Falls Count Anywhere Match:
KENTA and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer

