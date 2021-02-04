Match Confirmed for Dynamite Next Week

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced KENTA’s promotional in-ring debut following his first appearance on Dynamite.

On Thursday, the promotion confirmed that AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega & KENTA will face IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley & Lance Archer in a falls count anywhere match on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

KENTA made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite by attacking Moxley after the main event. After the show, there was a video released where this match was teased, but not announced.

After last night’s classic main event + the shocking ending, @kennyomegamanx issued the challenge & @AEW GM @tonykhan has made the match for next week’s #AEWDynamite Wednesday Feb 10, Falls Count Anywhere, World Champion Kenny Omega & KENTA v. @JonMoxley & Lance Archer! @AEWonTNT https://t.co/3qXSLdqrWh pic.twitter.com/vEWbwz1kjW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021

Here is the updated card:

Tag Team Match:

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed

Tag Team Match:

Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

AEW TNT Title Match:

Darby Allin (champion) vs. Joey Janela.

Falls Count Anywhere Match:

KENTA and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer