KENTA attacks Moxley on Dynamite

AEW’s working relationship with other promotions expanded to New Japan Pro Wrestling too after KENTA appeared on Dynamite last night and attacked Jon Moxley. The two will be wrestling each other on February 26 at the New Japan Strong event for the United States title currently held by Moxley.

KENTA showed up at the end of Dynamite under a mask and attacked Moxley from behind. He removed his mask and jacket to reveal the Bullet Club shirt and gave Mox a GTS as Omega looked on approving what happened with a smile.

The former NXT star, who is the number one contender for the IWGP U.S. title, was making his AEW debut and it was teased that he would be wrestling on the show next week. In a social media video exclusive shot after the show, Omega challenged Lance Archer and Jon Moxley to a tag match and hinted at KENTA being his tag team partner.