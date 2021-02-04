D-Von Dudley suffers stroke, now recovering

During the latest episode of his podcast Table Talk, WWE Hall of Famer and producer D-Von Dudley revealed that he had a stroke but is now recovering.

D-Von actually mentioned that he had some health issues a few weeks ago on the show but refrained from elaborating on it until now.

“I’m doing alright. I’m getting stronger and stronger each day. I was denying it and wasn’t saying anything before, but I’ll let it out now,” he said. “I had a stroke and now I’m doing so much better. I’m back to my normal self almost.”

Recovery from stroke takes a few months at least and it’s a bit of a long process so best wishes go out to D-Von!

During the same episode, D-Von welcomes a former arch nemesis in Matt Hardy. The two, as part of Dudley Boyz and Hardy Boyz along with Edge and Christian, were a major part of the Attitude Era with some amazing matches.