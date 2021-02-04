AEW moves forward Shaq’s debut match to March 3 Dynamite

AEW is not waiting until the Revolution pay-per-view to get Shaq in the ring as it was announced last night that the match between Shaq and Jade Cargill vs Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet will take place on the March 3 episode of Dynamite.

The NBA legend challenged Cody to the match during the AEW Dynamite Awards and Cody accepted on Dynamite later in the day. Shaq confirmed that they are accepting the match on Inside NBA on TNT last Thursday.

Cody was set to team with his wife Brandi for the match but Brandi is now pregnant and unable to compete. The whole angle was Cargill attacking Brandi multiple times but Red Velvet, who has been aligned with the Nightmare Family now, stepped in to take her place.

The match was originally scheduled for Revolution on March 7 but it looks like the NBA is hosting the NBA All-Star game on that day which would make Shaq unavailable due to his basketball hosting duties for TNT.