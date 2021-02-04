2/4/21 NXT UK Report

– The show opens up with Commentators Nigel McGuinness & Andy Shepherd discussing how hard the following year has been not just for NXT UK but for the world. The ring announcer will be Francesca Brown.

***Match #1: Nina Samuels defeated Xia Brookside after decking her with a pocket book.

– Sid Scala is being interviewed about the new #1 Contenders for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, he says he needs to set up the contracts before he can set up a match dafe. Devlin then walks up and asks Scala if he plans on doing his job this week because he doesn’t even know whom his opponent is this week while he defends the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

– Jack Starz is interviewed about how he feels things are going for him in NXT UK but Scala then interrupts and talks to him behind the door.

***Match #2: Joseph Conners defeated Josh Morrell with a straight jacket rude awakening.

– Sha Samuels cuts a promo on his background and his 18 year career. He says he may have lost to Joe Coffey but he’ll never be the same again. We see an angry Xia Brookside telling Scala that she wants a rematch with Nina Samuels.

***Match #3: Ilja Dragonuv defeated Tyson T-Bone due to a referee decision after Ilja kept hammering down on Tyson with elbow strikes. During the match Sam Gradwell came out to help hype up Ilja so he’ll snap. After the match Ilja attacks Gradwell.

– We see a hype package for Meiko Satomura. Highlights from her matches are shown as well as the positive opinions from the roster of NXT UK. She will debut next week.

***Match #4: Joe Coffey defeated Danny Jones with a Best for the Bells. After the match Coffey accepts the challenge from Rampage Brown by saying he’s the last man standing. Rampage comes out & says that all he had to do was ask because he’s ready anytime, anywhere.

– We are shown a recap of the 4-Way Tag Elimination from last week as Pretty Deadly are now the #1 Contenders for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Both teams cut promos on the upcoming matchup between the two teams.

– Next up a recap is shown of how Eddie Dennis recruited The Hunt as they turned on Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews. They’ll be settling the rivalry in a street fight next week. The Supernova Sessions will be held next week with guest Sha Samuels.

***Match #5: Jordan Devlin defeated Dave Mastiff with a 450 Splash.

– Matches announced so far for next week will be the NXT UK debut of Meiko Satomura & also a Street Fight as the The Hunt vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster.