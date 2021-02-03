Willow Nightingale



Real Name: Danielle Paultre

Height: 5’6″

Weight:

Date of Birth: January 25, 1994

Hometown: North Valley Stream, New York

Pro Debut: February 27, 2015

Trained By: NYWC Academy

Finishing Move: Fisherman’s Suplex

Biography

– Willow attended Northwestern University.

– Willow is also known as Willa/Willow Monet & Eye Candy (WOW).

– February 27, 2015, Willow would make her debut by losing to Sammy Pickles in the first round of the NYWC Starlet Title Tournament.

– March 28th, Willow, Sammy Pickles & Chrissy Rivera defeated J-Redd, Rick Cataldo & Ultimo Maya at NYWC Aftermath.

– April 18th, Willow won a 3-Way at NYWC April Reign ’15.

– May 23rd, Willow lost to Sumie Sakai at FSW Men of Mayhem.

– July 15th, Willow lost to Brittany Blake at CZW Dojo Wars.

– August 8th, Willow defeated Deonna Purrazzo at the D2W 3rd Annual Camp Merry Heart Show.

– August 15th, Willow lost to Aria Cadenza in the quarter-finals of the DCW 3rd Annual Divas of Dynamite Tournament.

– September 2nd, Willow defeated America Monroe at CZW Dojo Wars.

– September 4th, Willow lost to Deonna Purrazzo at D2W Upgrade ’15.

– October 21st, Willow & Pectoral Poseidon lost to Penelope Ford & Neiko Sozio at CZW Dojo Wars.

– December 19th, Willow lost to Brooke Danielle at NYWC Tour De Cirus ’15.

– February 6, 2016, Willow was eliminated in the first round 4-Way of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XII.

– February 27th, Willow defeated Aria Cadenza for the NYWC Starlet Title.

– March 20th, Willow lost to Devil Doll at the BCW Debut Show.

– March 26th, Willow retained the NYWC Starlet Title against Solo Darling.

– April 30th, Willow defended the title against Deonna Purrazzo.

– May 6th, Willow was eliminated in the semi-finals 3-Way of the VOW 3rd Annual Queen of the Ring Tournament.

– June 18th, Willow defended the NYWC Starlet Title against Chrissy Rivera.

– March 4, 2017, Willow defeated Skylar at WWR Identity Crisis.

– March 30th, Willow competed in a Gauntlet for the FTPW Ladies Title.

– April 22nd, Willow & Sonya Strong defeated Sumie Sakai & Violette at HOG New World Rising.

– May 13th, Willow lost to LuFisto at WSU Battle Tested.

– June 24th, Willow won a 3-Way at ECWA Fire and Ice.

– July 27th, Willow retained the NYWC Starlet Title against Karen Q.

– July 29th, Willow defeated Tasha Steelz at BCW Dawn of a New Era.

– September 9th, That Hair Tho (Willow & Anthony Bennett) lost to Creepy as Fuck (Su Yung & Blackwater) in the first round of the WSU Queen & King of the Ring ’17.

– September 30th, Willow retained the NYWC Starlet Title against Kris Statlander.

– October 20th, Willow lost to Su Yung at FBW For the People.

– November 25th, Willow defended the NYWC Starlet Title against Terra Calaway.

– November 26th, Willow lost to Karen Q in the first round of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow.

– January 20, 2018, Willow lost to Priscilla Kelly at QOC 21.

– January 28th, Willow competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.

– February 25th, Willow retained the NYWC Starlet Title against Mike Mondo.

– March 3rd, Willow lost to Harlow O’Hara at BCP Welcome to War.

– April 15th, Willow defeated Sierra at SHIMMER 103.

– April 28th, Willow retained the NYWC Starlet Title against Maria Manic.

– May 26th, Willow competed in a Gauntlet for the vacant BCP ICONS Title.

– May 27th, The Bird and the Bee (Willow & Solo Darling) defeated Alisha Edwards & Gillian Leigh at WWR All Day.

– June 10th, Willow retained the NYWC Starlet Title against Ashley Vox.

– June 30th, Willow lost to Aerial Monroe in the semi-finals of the AWS Women’s Tournament.

– July 27th, Thick and Juicy (Willow & Faye Jackson) defeated Ruthless Ambition (Maria Manic & Penelope Ford) for the QOC Tag Team Titles.

– August 26th, Willow defeated Alisha Edwards at WWR Facelift.

– September 16th, Willow defeated Penelope Ford at Beyond Somebody’s Farewell, Somebody.

– October 11th, Eye Candy defeated Khloe Hurtz on WOW Women of Wrestling.

– October 19th, Willow & Breaux Keller competed in the final 4-Way of the NOVA Pro Sadie Hawkins Invitational Tournament.

– October 20th, Willow defeated Dynamite DiDi at SHIMMER 106.

– October 21st, Willow defeated Zoe Lucas at SHIMMER 107.

– November 25th, Thick and Juicy retained the QOC Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– December 15th, Willow & Allie Recks defeated Brandi Lauren & Jenna at SHINE 55.

– December 30th, The Bird and the Bee defeated The Twisted Sisters (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) to win the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.

– January 19, 2019, Thick and Juicy defended the QOC Tag Team Titles against the Sinister Sweethearts (Samantha Heights & Brittany Blake).

– February 22nd, Willow & Alexia Nicole defeated KC Spinelli & Veda Scott at Femmes Fatales 21.

– February 23rd, Willow lost the NYWC Starlet Title to Kris Statlander in a NYWC Psycho Circus match.

– February 24th, Willow lost to Chris Dickinson in the first round of the Beyond Treasure Hunter Tournament.

– October 4th, The Queens (Willow, Solo Darling & Freddie Mercurio) lost to The Crucible (Devantes, EM Demorest & Matt Makowski) in the first round of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’19.

– November 3rd, The Bird and the Bee defeated The Top Dogs (Davienne & Skylar) at SHIMMER 116.

– November 9th, The Bird and the Bee defeated FIST (Tony Deppen & Travis Huckabee) for the CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Titles.

– December 1st, Willow lost to Faye Jackson at QOC 39.

– December 28th, Willow won a 3-Way at NYWC Tour De Circus ’19.

– January 25, 2020, Willow defeated Tina San Antonio in a Steel Cage match for the NYWC Starlet Title.

– February 22nd, Willow lost the title to Tina San Antonio.

– March 7th, The Bird and the Bee competed in a 3-Way for the PTPW Tag Team Titles.

– August 23rd, Willow defeated Max Caster at Beyond Wear Sunscreen.

– October 9th, Willow won a 4-Way at GCW for the Culture.

– October 10th, Willow competed in the GCW Clusterfuck Battle Royal.

– October 11th, The Bird and the Bee defeated Sierra & Kayla Kassidy at SHIMMER 118.

– December 12th, Willow lost to Holidead in the semi-finals of the Synergy 2020 Women’s Garden State Invitational.

– January 29, 2021, Thick and Juicy lost to The REP (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) at GCW Fight Forever: for the Culture.

– January 30th, Willow defeated Allie Kat at GCW Fight Forever: Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit.