Updates on the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament

The finals of the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are one step closer to being finalized for the upcoming “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event.

The finals will see Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez face the winners of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell).

Tonight’s NXT episode saw Kai and Gonzalez advance to the finals by defeating Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter).

Next Wednesday’s “Takeover: Vengeance Day” go-home show will feature Moon and Blackheart vs. LeRae and Hartwell for the other spot in the finals.

The updated Women’s Dusty Classic bracket looks like this:

FIRST ROUND – LEFT SIDE

* The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) defeated Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade

* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeated Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark

FIRST ROUND – RIGHT SIDE

* Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter) defeated Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm

* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

SEMI-FINALS

* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Team Ninja

SEMI-FINALS – AIRING FEBRUARY 10

* The Way vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

FINALS – AT TAKEOVER ON FEBRUARY 14

* The Way or Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” will air live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Sunday, February 14. Below is the current card, along with footage from tonight’s women’s tag team match:

NXT Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. The Way or Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon