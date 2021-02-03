Updated Impact No Surrender card

Impact Wrestling has announced X Division Champion TJP vs. Rohit Raju in a Grudge Match for the upcoming No Surrender event.

Impact No Surrender takes place on Saturday, February 13 from Nashville. It will air exclusively on the impact Plus platform. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Rich Swann (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Grudge Match for the X Division Title

Rohit Raju vs. TJP (c)