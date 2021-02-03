PLUTO TV and DEFY Wrestling reach agreement

DEFY WRESTLING NOW AVAILABLE ON PLUTO TV CH. 732

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 2, 2021

LOS ANGELES — DEFY Wrestling and Mark Out Media have reached a digital streaming distribution agreement that makes DEFY programming available on PLUTO TV starting immediately.

PLUTO TV, the free streaming service owned by ViacomCBS Networks, is available on multiple streaming outlets such as Xfinity, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon, X-Box, Playstation, Chromecast, Smart TV’s, mobile devices and more. PLUTO TV currently spans three continents and 24 countries with almost 36 million active users worldwide.

DEFY NOW will air on a rotating schedule on Pluto ProWrestling on Channel 732.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mark Out Media, which allows DEFY content to reach more viewers than ever before.” DEFY Founder Jim Perry explained. “At first, we’ll broadcast previously released DEFY NOW episodes featuring some of DEFY’s biggest matches and beloved moments. It’s the just the first step in a partnership that offers some really exciting opportunities.”

Seattle-based DEFY Wrestling has built a reputation as one of the premiere alternative professional wrestling companies in the United States. A rabid fan base known as the DEFYance helps make historic Washington Hall, DEFY’s flagship venue, a must-visit for both fans and wrestlers alike.