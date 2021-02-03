NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be headlined by WWE Hall of Famer Edge making his first appearance on the brand.

There’s still no word yet on what Edge will be doing on NXT, or if he will be wrestling.

NXT will also feature a Cruiserweight Title match, and the continuation of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes an appearance

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defends against Curt Stallion

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Adam Cole) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Team Ninja (Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.