LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT SHOW

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode pens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype the show.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez walking backstage, hyping tonight’s opener. They enter the arena as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals Match: Team Ninja vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

We go right to the ring and out comes Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for tonight’s first semi-finals match in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The winners will earn a spot in the finals. Out next comes Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro of Team Ninja. We see a sidebar video from earlier in the day where they look forward to winning the tournament.

Catanzaro starts off with Kai, trading holds and going back and forth. Catanzaro takes Kai down first. They go at it again and Kai breaks, talking some trash. Catanzaro with a takedown and a tag to Carter. They double team Kai and Carter covers for a 2 count. Kai turns it around with an inverted backbreaker and in comes Gonzalez. She talks some trash but it backfires as Carter rocks her. Gonzalez with a big knee before beating Carter back down. Carter slides out of a hold and fights both opponents off from the corner. All four competitors enter the ring and face off now. A brawl breaks out.

Carter and Gonzalez are left alone in the ring. Carter jumps to the floor and taunts Gonzalez. Gonzalez chases Carter back in and gets dropkicked back out. Catanzaro flies but gets caught and thrown back in the ring. Gonzalez rolls back in and covers Catanzaro for a 2 count. Gonzalez drops an elbow and tags in Kai for a double team for another 2 count. Kai goes back to work on Catanzaro for another 2 count. Kai beats on Catanzaro while she’s down now. Kai with a big kick to the back for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Carter and Gonzalez tag back in and unload on each other. Carter gets the upperhand and dropkicks Gonzalez in the corner, then unloads with lefts and rights. Kai runs in but Carter drops them both in the corner. Carter jumps over Kai while she’s down and dropkicks Gonzalez down, making her fall on Kai. Carter sends Kai out and nails a hurricanrana on Gonzalez. Carter with a scissors kick to the jaw for a 1 count.

Kai distracts Carter from the floor but gets kicked while Carer is on the apron. Gonzalez takes advantage and knocks Carter to the floor at the announce table. Kai and Carter are both down on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Carter counters a move from Gonzalez but can’t pin her. Gonzalez stops the tag but Carter kicks her. Kai tags in but Carter makes the tag. Kai charges and Catanzaro dodges her, unloading with kicks in the corner. Catanzaro with a flying scissors takedown. Catanzaro with more offense and a 2 count. Kai goes to the floor to regroup with Gonzalez. Catanzaro runs out and uses Gonzalez’s back to leap up the lighting rig, then jumps off the rig to take both opponents down on the floor. She brings Kai back in for a 2 count.

Kai avoids a double team now. She sends Catanzaro out and drops Carter with a kick. Gonzalez comes in and they hit the big double team pele kick on Carter for a 2 count as Catanzaro makes the save just in time. Carter somewhat saves Catanzaro from a kick. Gonzalez is in now, tangling with Carter. Gonzalez slams Carter from her back. Gonzalez charges but gets sent to the apron by both opponents. Carter drops Gonzalez and tags in Catanzaro, who dropkicks her. They continue with the offense to Gonzalez. Catanzaro goes to the top and hits the big 450 but Kai breaks the pin up just in time.

Carter pulls Kai to the floor but Kai sends her into the steel ring steps. Gonzalez blocks a hurricanrana from Catanzaro and drives her into the mat with the big chokeslam. Gonzalez covers for the pin to advance.

Winners: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

– After the match, Kai and Gonzalez celebrate as they are going to the finals at the “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event. We go to replays. Kai and Gonzalez will face the winners of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae at Takeover.

– Vic and Beth congratulate Barrett on receiving his American citizenship this past week.

– Alyse Ashton is backstage with Toni Storm now, asking her about the Triple Threat with Mercedes Martinez and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai at Takeover. Storm says Shirai has been untouchable since coming to NXT, but only untouchable to anyone not named Toni Storm. Storm says last week when she held the title above her head was just a preview of Takeover. She calls Martinez a dead-weight and says neither of them will stop her because she’s on top of her game, and that will be on display tonight.

– We see Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see WWE Hall of Famer Edge talking with NXT General Manager William Regal in the back.

Leon Ruff vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes Leon Ruff. The Way is out next – Austin Theory with NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

Ruff and Theory go at it to start, trading holds and counters. Theory catches a crossbody and goes for a fall-away slam but Ruff lands on his feet and hits a dropkick. Ruff rolls Theory for a 2 count. Theory comes back with a drop-toe hold and a belly-to-back suplex.

Theory keeps control and shows off as Gargano taunts Ruff. Fans boo them. Theory slams Ruff again for another 2 count, then bullies him around some. Theory kicks Ruff while he’s down and wastes some more time. Theory uses the middle rope as the referee warns him. Theory with a big stomp in the middle of the ring. Ruff tries to fight up from the mat now. Ruff keeps fighting but Theory levels him with a back elbow to the jaw. Theory puts Ruff on his shoulders for the ATL finisher but Ruff slides down. Theory blocks the pin attempt but Ruff rolls him for a 2 count.

They trade strikes now. Ruff fights back up and drops Theory with a shot to the knee. Ruff with a knee to the jaw to keep Theory down. Ruff keeps fighting and avoids a cheap shot from Gargano on the apron, then kicks Gargano. Ruff goes up top and hits a missile dropkick to Theory. Gargano gets back on the apron but Ruff knocks him off. Theory takes advantage and attacks, colliding with Ruff to knock him out of the ring next to Gargano.

Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae run down to help Gargano up but Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart attack them. The two women’s teams brawl to the back. Gargano turns around and fakes like Gargano dropped him with a punch. The referee sees this and ejects Gargano to the back. Gargano throws a fit as fans cheer Ruff on.

Ruff fights back in with an enziguri from the apron. Ruff goes to the top and drops Theory again with a big Cutter. Theory gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Ruff launches himself onto Theory on the floor but Theory catches him and drives him into the barrier as fans boo. Theory brings Ruff back in the ring and hits the ATL finisher for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match,, Theory stands tall as his music hits. Referee Drake Younger goes to raise his arm but Theory snatches it back and yells at him. Theory grabs Ruff again and delivers another ATL as the boos get louder. Theory and Younger have more words. Theory goes to the timekeeper’s area and grabs the bell, acting like he’s going to bring it in to use it on Ruff. Dexter Lumis is standing there and grabs Theory from behind. Lumis applies The Silence submission as Theory tries to get free. Theory finally breaks away but Lumis has ripped out some of his hair.

– We get a video package on Legado del Fantasma with Santos Escobar talking about how dominant the group will be tonight in their matches. Santos says their future is bright, but the end is near for Lucha House Party and Curt Stallion. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.