Lana featured in new Bruce Willis movie Cosmic Sin

WWE Superstar Lana is featured in Bruce Willis’ latest movie, Cosmic Sin, which is out in theaters, on-demand, and on Digital starting March 12.

The trailer of the movie was released today by IGN, and its synopsis reads, “Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet.”

Lana is credited under her real name of CJ Perry and will play the role of Sol Cantos. Her voice is heard towards the end of the trailer. You can see the trailer below.